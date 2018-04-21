Register
21:28 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image released by SpaceX, NASA' s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (Tess) sits atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Space Launch Complex 40, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

    TESS Satellite: 'Is Our Earth Common or Unique?'

    © Courtesy of SpaceX via AP
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has been launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida to survey thousands of stars outside our solar system and find new planets. Sputnik discussed the space telescope with Natalia Guerrero, deputy manager of TESS Objects of Interest.

    Sputnik: How novel is this space telescope and how markedly different is it from the previous ones?

    Natalia Guerrero: TESS is really exciting because it is taking one of a kind data set of surveying nearly the entire sky. Now, while Kepler was able to look at very distant, very faint stars and detect exoplanets around them, TESS will be looking at the nearest and brightest stars to us and this will be really useful for follow up by telescopes on the ground and in space, hopefully, like the James Webb telescope in a few years.

    READ MORE: Stargazers Spot Aliens on Chinese Probe's Photos (VIDEO)

    Sputnik: What is the underlining ambition and strategy of the projects? What prospects does the launch of TESS open up for astronomy and space exploration in general now?

    Natalia Guerrero: TESS is going to look for a whole range of exoplanets, everything from the small, rocky planets to giant planets, and we already know thanks to Kepler that there are all sorts of really interesting planets out there, water worlds, planets just covered in lava, planets where it rains rubies, so we hope to find planets like this with TESS, but also planets that help us  answer this question: Is our Earth, our solar system, common or unique?

    Sputnik: What could be the practical application of the obtained knowledge gained by this?

    Natalia Guerrero: We would probably be able to better understand how our solar system came to be by understanding, with follow up observation, the exoplanets and with telescopes like Kepler the atmospheres of these planets; so to better understand our planet, our atmosphere and the solar system.

    READ MORE: Aliens Again? Mysterious Object in Brazil Skies Baffles Users (VIDEO)

    Sputnik: How will the planet detection process look like specifically?

    Natalia Guerrero: When TESS comes around in its orbit the data is sent down to Earth and comes to MIT and from there it goes to NASA in California where it's processed, and then when he comes back to MIT we're actually going to be, for the first several months of the mission, looking by hand through the data trying to find these transits. Now transits are what we call a  planet when it's orbiting the host star in our line of sight crosses in front of a star and blocks a small amount of its starlight and creates a dip in that starlight, which for the most part is relatively stable, and so we're looking for transits that look like exoplanets, or for other astronomers something interesting like two stars going around each, what we call eclipsing  binaries, or other phenomenons, but primarily exoplanets; so we're going to be sifting through the data by hand at first and then working more towards automation to be finding these really interesting exoplanets for teams around the world to start following up.

    READ MORE: Don't Hide It! Google Reportedly Edits Scottish Loch Ness Monster Pics

    Sputnik: What's your best expectations regarding the specific project because it's a very exciting one? What can you share with us in terms of what you're hoping for?

    Natalia Guerrero: I'm really excited to see, as I've said before, the diversity of the exoplanets, as well as add to the catalogue of the known exoplanets thousands more, and I think it will be very exciting for us because some of the bright stars that TESS looks for are actually visible by naked eye here from Earth. So in a few years when Tess completes its mission we will be able to go outside and look at these stars and know that they have exoplanets.

    Sputnik: Can you explain to us what the next steps are going to be in terms of this project? What's in your working diary in the next week or two regarding these projects?

    Natalia Guerrero: So TESS for the next several weeks has a few more burns before it gets into its final orbit, so this week and then the coming weeks, we're going to be turning the cameras on for the first time and starting to understand how this satellite performs in space.

    The views of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Launches Heavy Rocket with Military Satellite
    NASA's TESS Satellite Takes Off to Search for Alien Life
    China, Russia’s Sophisticated Anti-Satellite Capabilities Alarms US
    NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Takes Off From Cape Canaveral After Delay
    Tags:
    TESS, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse