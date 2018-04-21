Democrats’ Russiagate Lawsuit a ‘Desperate Move’ to Earn Votes in 2018 Elections

The DNC filed a civil lawsuit seeking millions of dollars from WikiLeaks, the Trump campaign, and the Russian government for engaging in conspiracy. One legal expert told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear the Democrats’ suit is a “desperate move” without serious substance “to try to regain some of their advantage for the 2018 elections.”

Filed in a Manhattan district court, the complaint alleges that "Russia mounted a brazen attack on American democracy" by hacking computer networks at the DNC, disseminating the information found there and using the information for "destabilizing the US political environment, denigrating the Democratic presidential nominee, and supporting the campaign of Donald Trump, whose policies would benefit the Kremlin."

​"There's been no evidence of collusion that the FBI has found — even after these many, many months of investigation. So, I see nothing here of substance in these allegations," professor Dan Kovalik of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law told Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear.

"There's so many parts to those allegations that are wrong, it's hard to know where to start," the expert acknowledged.

"I find it interesting, and maybe telling, that this lawsuit was filed very shortly after new polls have come out showing that in fact the Democrats are, at least at the moment, poised to do not as well in the 2018 congressional elections as they had hoped."

"This seems to me to be a desperate move on the Democrats' part," he said, noting that the Democrats are trying to compensate for a lack of policy ideas with the Russiagate story "to try to regain some of their advantage for the 2018 elections," he concluded.

The lawsuit was filed the day after Bloomberg reported that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — the official who gave the orders for special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Trump's ties to Russia — told Trump last week that the president is not part of Mueller's investigator or the probe into Trump's longtime attorney, Michael Cohen.