Register
02:57 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Starbucks coffee cup with Stop Calling Cops! written on the side sits on a table as police monitor protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018.

    Viral Starbucks Hoax Distracts from Issue of ‘Criminality of Being Black' in US

    © REUTERS/ Mark Makela
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    On Thursday it was confirmed that a coupon offering everyone a free Starbucks drink as a way to stop Russian trolls from further dividing the nation was, indeed, fake.

    The false coupon says, "We here at Starbucks are very sorry to hear about people being tricked into believing a hoax perpetrated by Russian internet trolls that offered coupons entitling people of color to free coffee. Starbucks is a company that employs and serves people from all backgrounds and we feel that the best way to bridge a gap is to start a dialog."

    It concluded that the coupon would allow all customers a free beverage in addition to getting 50 percent off all food items.

    "We cannot let the racial division stoked by Russian internet trolls divide our country any longer."

    ​Speaking to Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary, organizer Aurellia Williams suggested that the fake coupons prove that netizens will do just about anything to get attention and go viral.

    "What's so annoying about the internet… is people will do anything to get retweets or likes and people will do anything to go viral and it's really annoying… as well as harmful because it's so hard to tell what's real and what's not," she told show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon. "Not even trying to get into the whole ‘fake news conversation,' but it's just false information flooding the internet for fun. I really don't understand it, especially people who are talking about a sensitive situation."

    "By spreading false information of this coupon that kind of alleviates some of the tension, but then creates more on top of it… it really doesn't make sense to me. It just compounds the situation, but it also gives more air time to the wrong discussion," she continued.

    A Muslim woman walks past a Starbucks Coffee shop in Rawang outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Daniel Chan
    Starbucks to Close US Stores for Racial-Bias Training

    "People don't need to be talking about this fake coupon, people need to be talking about how it's not 1957 and two black men should be able to stand in a Starbucks without the police being called on them."

    At the end of the day, Williams stressed that "it kind of just takes away from the severity of the situation because it becomes so memeable that people don't take it seriously."

    "Just because it has to do with Starbucks doesn't mean that we need to dismiss it… this is part of a broader conversation of the inherent criminality of being black and in public. That's what we need to focus on," she said.

    But we shouldn't just kick the culture of memes to the side, Williams urged, noting that they also have the power to make politics more accessible to people.

    "I think it depends on your kind of academic opinion, because for me, I think memes… people can talk about larger political issues in a way that everyone can access it," she suggested. "People are having deep political conversations and analysis through memes… I know it sounds funny, but since the dawn of time people have used art and other forms of media to express themselves" [on politics].

    "There's no difference between posters that came out in the 40s that were like political cartoons and memes today… I think the format just changed."

    Related:

    Protests Take Over Philly Starbucks After Two Black Customers Arrested (VIDEOS)
    California Family Sues Starbucks Over Drinks Allegedly Tainted With Blood
    Starbucks to Go 'Venti' in China
    Muslim Groups in Malaysia, Indonesia Boycott Starbucks Over LGBTQ Support
    Milan's Non-Native Starbucks Trees Seen as Threat to City's 'Traditional Values'
    Tags:
    Starbucks, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse