Register
02:31 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    Analysts Anticipate Trump’s Greater Military Aggression in Syria, Here's Why

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia appears ready to lift its self-imposed ban on selling S-300 air defense systems to Syria as fears grow that the United States and its allies are massing their forces to attack the country again, analysts said.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik on Friday that Moscow was no longer bound by a moral duty not to supply Damascus with S-300 air defense missile systems after last week's Western strikes on Syria.

    Supplying those weapons will contribute to the political stability of the Syrian government, Samer Shiha, a member of the Syrian People’s Assembly, told Sputnik later in the day.

    On April 13, the United States, assisted by France and the United Kingdom, fired 105 missiles at targets in Syria, while the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and its task force are currently sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    EXCLUSIVE: Putin, Trump Will Never Allow US-Russia Armed Conflict, Lavrov Says
    Washington said the strike was in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma and blamed the Syrian government — but also Russia and Iran — for the incident.

    The Syrian government said it had not used chemical weapons and the incident was staged by the Jaish al-Islam terror group to pave the way for a foreign intervention in Syria.

    US PREPARING TO LAUNCH MORE ATTACKS ON SYRIA

    The missile strike against targets in Syria last week seems to be a prelude to additional attacks, University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle cautioned.

    "It sounds like they will do it again," Boyle said. "The carrier strike force heading there: It should be there later this week. Why is the Truman heading over there right now at flank speed? It doesn’t look good."

    Boyle pointed out that the readiness of the United States and its allies to launch last week’s strike against Syria before undertaking any real investigation into who actually carried out the April 7 chemical attack in Douma encouraged all the jihadi groups in Syria to launch more such attacks.

    "[The strikes were] basically an invitation to aggressive jihad groups to stage another chemical weapons attack," Boyle said. "This was not a one off affair, as [Secretary of Defense James] Mattis claimed… It is a very dangerous situation."

    Boyle noted that the attack on Syria violated the terms of United Nations Charter and was a crime against international law.

    Also, "Under US constitutional law it clearly violates Article 1, Section 8 of the United States Constitution. It is an impeachable offense: It contravenes US Army Field Manual 2710 The Law of Land Warfare," he said.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview. File photo
    © AFP 2018 / HO/SANA
    Assad Returns Legion of Honour Award to 'US Slave' France After Strikes on Syria
    The April 13 US bombing of Syria came as US President Donald Trump faced a new round of controversy over the accusations against him made by former FBI Director James Comey in his new book "A Higher Loyalty."

    "Why did Trump bomb on [April 13]? What was the rush? Trump knew full well Comey was publishing his memoirs: So he bombed. President [Bill] Clinton did exactly the same thing during the Monica Lewinsky matter in 1998. Barbara Ehrenreich then called it ‘The Bimbo Bombings,’" he said.

    Boyle predicted Trump was likely to resort again to bombing Syria in his efforts to distract the US public from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into his affairs.

    "I am afraid we will probably be seeing more bombing by Mr. Trump as the whole Mueller-gate matter is not going away… It is important to understand the danger here Trump is in the same situation as Clinton. The danger is not past. Syria could become the Sarajevo of 1914," Boyle said.

    However, Trump’s political opponents and war hawks wanted to push the president into more strikes against the Dasacus government, Boyle warned.

    "It does seem to me that they are using the Mueller investigation to pressure Trump to attack Syria," he said.

    US RUNNING RISKS OF 1914 SARAJEVO-STYLE ESCALATION

    Historian and political commentator Dan Lazare agreed that the April 13 strike had only been intended as the first step of a far more massive US military campaign against Syria.

    "The US cannot leave Syria, it will never leave Syria, and the Friday the 13th missile strike is only a foretaste of greater US military aggression to come… Damascus is the Sarajevo of the 21st century," he said.

    A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 30, 2018
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    US-led Strikes on Syria Didn't Help Build Peace - UN Envoy
    The April 13 missile strikes themselves appear to have been a compromise between the president and his defense secretary, Lazare observed.

    "Trump wanted a show of force — while Defense Secretary Mattis didn't want anything that might spiral out of control. So, the US warned Russia that Trump was about to blast some empty buildings to pieces," he said.

    Lazzare warned the attack shows that the United States cannot resign itself to the fact that President Bashar Assad is winning the Syrian Civil War and that it will therefore ratchet up its intervention as he tries to consolidate his gains.

    "US policy has never been more cynical, vicious, and foolhardy. But as bad as Trump is, the rest of official Washington is even worse," he said.

    Since the missiles were launched, all one hears is that they weren't enough, Congress is crazy, and the press is even worse, Lazzare added.

    Related:

    The Only Legitimate US Policy on Syria Would Be Complete Withdrawal - Author
    Contradictions in US Policy Exposed by Strikes Against Syria?
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Reportedly Coordinated Strike on Syrian T-4 Airbase With US
    'Russia' Instead of 'US': Swedish TV Caught Peddling Fake News on Syria
    Tags:
    missile strike, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse