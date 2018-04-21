Register
08:35 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil well near Tioga, North Dakota

    Oil Cartel Under Fire: Academic Finds Discrepancy in Trump's Go at OPEC

    © AFP 2018 / Karen BLEIER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US President Donald Trump's assumption that the price of oil was raised artificially contradicts the economic reality, Russian economist Ekaterina Novikova told Sputnik, suggesting that Trump's verbal attack on OPEC could be part of the president's trade war strategy.

    The US is trying to maintain its global dominance, and US President Donald Trump apparently thinks that the next step should be an attempt to influence the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and oil prices, Ekaterina Novikova, associate professor at the Department of Economy of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, told Sputnik, commenting on Trump's recent critical remarks towards the organization.

    On April 20, the US president lambasted the oil cartel for "artificially" keeping crude prices high.

    ​"Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!" Trump tweeted.

    According to Novikova, Trump's verbal attack on OPEC is hardly justified.

    "Judging by the GDP indicator of developed countries, which [grew by] 2 to 4 percent depending on the economy in question at the end of 2017 — and in the case of China is up to 7 percent — the companies of these countries are ready for further production and profit growth, which means additional consumption of energy resources. Thus, there is a contradiction: if the rise in oil prices is not adequate in the market economy, then we cannot talk about positive trends in the field of economic growth," the Russian academic elaborated.

    US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Points Finger at OPEC for 'Artificially Very High Oil Prices ', Cartel Says 'We Are Friends'
    Reuters drew attention to the fact that the US president's sudden remark came shortly after Saudi Arabian officials stated that they would be glad to see oil prices mounting from $80 to $100 per barrel. Riyadh's desire is quite understandable as the country prepares for the IPO (initial public offering) of its oil giant Aramco.

    Responding to Trump's criticism, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo explained that the output cuts negotiated by the cartel and Russia in 2016 naturally prevented a further collapse in oil prices. The measure is "on course to restore stability on a sustainable basis in the interest of producers, consumers and the global economy," he underscored.

    Meanwhile, this week crude prices reached three-year highs after a protracted period of slump between 2014 and 2016.

    The US has recently taken a series of measures which amount to waging trade wars, Novikova pointed out.

    "The attack on China by imposing sanctions on shipping and energy companies and a new round of sanctions against Russia with an indirect impact on the European market indicate that the US has begun feeling nervous in the situation it has found itself in," the Russian academic noted, referring to the huge US public debt and "unfavorable" trade deficit which prompts the debt's annual growth.

    Global economy
    CC0
    'Nobody Ever Wins Trade War' - Austria Plans to Become Bridge Between EU, China
    In March the Trump administration introduced additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which triggered concerns among global metal producers. Additionally, the White House unleashed nothing short of a tariff war on China threatening to impose tariffs on $150 billion worth of Chinese imports over what Trump called "unfair trade practices."

    On August 2, 2017, Trump signed into law a new round of toughened sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, which targeted in particular Russia's energy companies, prompting fears that it would throw a wrench into the Russo-European joint Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

    On March 21, 2018, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert threatened that Washington would impose sanctions on European firms involved in Nord Stream 2. On April 3, Trump openly lambasted Germany for supporting the endeavor during his summit with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the White House.

    In response, some German lawmakers suggested, as cited by Bloomberg, that the US president "ignites the next stage of escalation in order to safeguard national export interests."

    The views and opinions expressed by Ekaterina Novikova are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Points Finger at OPEC for High Oil Prices, Carter Says 'We Are Friends'
    Oil Prices Rise Amid Lower US Stockpiles, Rising Global Tensions
    US Establishes New Military Base in Syria's Oil-Rich Deir ez-Zor - Reports
    'Nobody Ever Wins Trade War' - Austria Plans to Become Bridge Between EU, China
    EU Mulls Joining US in Trade War With China in Bid to Ease Tariffs - Reports
    Tags:
    trade war, tariffs, IPO, criticism, oil prices, Nord Stream 2, Saudi Aramco, OPEC, European Union, Donald Trump, China, Europe, United States, Russia, Middle East, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse