Register
00:31 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh in Afghanistan

    Rise of Afghan Daesh Poses Serious Threat to India, China, Russia - Scholar

    © Photo : Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Kashmir region, China’s Xinjiang province and certain regions of Russia are fertile grounds for Daesh ideology, Indian security analyst Qamar Agha has warned.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian analyst opines that the rise of Daesh* in Afghanistan is likely to have far-reaching security implications in the region and beyond, especially in China and Russia. Leading security analyst Qamar Agha spoke to Sputnik on the prospects of Daesh's rise and its ramifications on regional security.

    Sputnik:  Do you think Daesh is a serious threat to India? 

    Qamar Agha: Afghanistan is too close to India and if Daesh gets a strong foothold in Afghanistan, their next target would definitely be Kashmir. They will come via Pakistan and it will be a very serious threat to India. However, Indian forces have been quite capable of handling the militancy so far and I am sure they will manage in the future as well.

    READ MORE: 'Wannabe' Daesh Terrorist from New Jersey Pleads Guilty to Plot Bomb Attack

    Sputnik: Which other countries do you think are on the radar of Daesh?

    Qamar Agha: They pose a threat not only to India but to China and Russia as well, because in both countries, militancy in certain parts already exists. In all probability, Daesh will try to fuel militancy in the Muslim-dominated areas of Russia and China.

    Counter-terrorism task-force of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alpha Group
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / SpetsnazAlpha / SpetsnazAlpha
    Leader of Daesh Cell in Russia Blows Himself Up During Detention - FSB
    Sputnik:  Would it be easy for Daesh to fan out its ideology in China?

    Qamar Agha: It is most likely to infiltrate the Xinjiang province of China in which militant groups have links with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), [which are] already active. The LeT reportedly has already established links with the newly founded branch of Daesh in Afghanistan. Therefore, it would be very easy for Daesh to reach China through Pakistan.

    READ MORE: Gunman With Daesh Links Neutralized in Russia's Dagestan

    Sputnik:  What kind of threat is Russia looking at?

    Qamar Agha: Meanwhile, as far as Russia is concerned, the Chechens are already in Afghanistan; their camps are already there. The Chechens were earlier also part of al-Qaeda* in the Arabian Peninsula, which later became Daesh. So it has old links with the Chechens. Daesh will try to enter Russia through the Central Asian republics. They think the Russians are the ones who have driven out Daesh from Syria. So they nurture a grudge against Russia and they have some sleeper cells in Russian republics and they have some local support over there. They have also links with LeT and some other terror groups in this region. Somehow Russians have been able to suppress the Chechen movement but there are not dead but only their numbers have reduced. Daesh may try to revive it to fan out their ideology. So Russia has to be extremely cautious. 

    *Daesh and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and other countries

    The views and opinions expressed by Qamar Agha in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iraq Air Force Conducts Anti-Daesh Strikes in Syria
    US-led Coalition Ready to Share Data with Russia on Daesh in Syria’s Abu Kamal
    Iraqi Court Hands Life Sentences to 2 Russian Women for Joining Daesh - Reports
    Trump, Macron Agree to Continue Joint Anti-Daesh Fight After Strikes on Syria
    Tags:
    elimination, regional conflict, radicalization, terrorism, threat, Daesh, Al Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, India, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse