Register
18:56 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The University of California at Berkeley

    What You (Probably) Don't Know About Positive Discrimination

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The legacy of positive discrimination is sometimes the opposite of what was intended by its original supporters.

    40 years ago the US Supreme Court ruled in the case of Regents of the University of California v. Bakke. While finding in favor of the plaintiff Allan Bakke – a white man suing for admission to a medical school – they ruled that race could be one of several factors in assessing university admissions.

    In a complex judgment, the Supreme Court found that specific quota systems such as the one at the University of California’s Davis School of Medicine were not permissible, and had prevented Bakke from gaining admittance. Despite this they also found that the underlying principle of affirmative action was both constitutional and in keeping with the Civil Rights Act.

    READ MORE: Hungary Urges Ukraine to Suspend Education Law Over Minorities Discrimination

    However, a recent op-ed by Professor Anders Walker of Saint Louis University outlines how the thinking behind Regents vs Bakke had little to do with racial equality or integration, but rather was motivated by upholding academic freedom. The ruling’s author Justice Lewis F. Powell grew up in Richmond, Virginia at a time when segregation was defended because it, “promoted pluralism: separate institutions, separate traditions, even separate racial cultures.”

    'An Expression of Academic Freedom'

    Sputnik spoke exclusively to Walker about his research into Powell’s life and beliefs, and the ideas behind Regents vs Bakke.

    Walker explained, “Powell believed that the decision to admit low-performing students based on their race was protected by the First Amendment. In his view, schools should be free to admit whoever they liked, regardless of their grades, as an expression of academic freedom.” In Powell’s view, if some schools wanted to focus on Catholic students, or women, or to favor African American students then they should be able to do so.

    Walker went on, “Powell defended same-sex schools in 1982, and praised religious schools as a first line of defense against centralized government power. A veteran of World War II and the Cold War, Powell believed that America benefited from a decentralized approach to education, a landscape of public and private options that tolerated vastly different educational missions. To his mind, this distinguished the United States from the Soviet Union, a communist county that controlled thought and discouraged dissent, all in the name of equality.”

    As others have argued, equality can work against diversity when that equality is imposed by the state.

    Walker continued, “Powell didn't believe in equality, or even in fairness. If some schools wanted to focus only on grades, that was fine, but not all schools needed to. Some might want to produce students who were faithful Baptists, loyal Catholics, women leaders, black lawyers or what have you, but none need adhere to a centralized, state sponsored vision of what education should look like… It was more important to let schools define their missions and assemble their classes however they saw fit, rather than adhere to some government definition of fairness.”

    The Legacy of Regents vs Bakke

    Positive discrimination has come under fire from many angles in the 40 years since the Regents vs Bakke ruling. As Walker points out, “Unfortunately, the Supreme Court held in 2003 that Bakke would be unnecessary in 25 years, presumably because we would have attained racial equality by then.” He called this a, “misreading of the law,” elaborating, “Bakke had nothing to do with racial equality. For Powell, diversity was a compelling interest that formed a central part of the educational framework in America, independent of whether we reach racial parity or not.”

    According to Walker, many of both the proponents and the opponents of affirmative action misunderstand the Bakke ruling and the motives behind it. He explained, “The legacy of Bakke is mixed. For supporters, it is an important tool for helping minorities. For detractors, it is a form of reverse discrimination, or reverse racism. Both, I argue, misread the case. Bakke had nothing to do with fairness, or helping minorities.”

    READ MORE: Delta Air Lines Sued by Flight Attendants for Anti-Semitism, Discrimination

    As with so many political issues, positive discrimination has become another battleground for identity politics and the so-called culture war, forgetting the underlying principles behind the Supreme Court’s decision. Walker said, “It was a case about academic freedom, about creating a diverse landscape of educational options that created zones of liberty and enclaves of dissent, places where the government could not reach, and where criticism of the government could thrive.”

    What is the Future for Positive Discrimination?

    With the Supreme Court arguing that the Bakke ruling will soon become obsolete the future for positive discrimination might appear bleak, but Walker offered a more positive suggestion. He said, “I believe that Powell's vision should be restored, and that diversity should be recognized as a core First Amendment value. Of course, this means that positive discrimination will continue and some students will be upset that they are not admitted to the university of their choice. That may be sad for them, but is a small price to pay for freedom.”

    Sputnik asked Walker about the legacy of the Bakke ruling, and the likelihood of his more positive view of the possible future becoming reality. He concluded, “Sadly, I think the academic freedom argument got lost in the battle over affirmative action (positive discrimination). Bakke supporters argued that the decision promoted racial fairness, while opponents argued racial injustice. Both missed the argument that schools should be able to do what they want, regardless of abstract, debatable notions of equity.”

    The views of Anders Walker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Johns Hopkins University Apologizes for Erroneous Admissions Letters
    Russian Supreme Court to Hear Telegram’s Lawsuit Against Federal Security
    US Supreme Court to Expedite DACA Case Involving Trump Administration - Order
    US Supreme Court Rejects Case on Ending ‘Dreamers’ Immigrants Program
    Rebuked: US Supreme Court Won’t Hear White House Appeal of DACA Ruling
    Tags:
    positive discrimination, affirmative action, US Constitution, academic freedom, First Amendment, race inequality, freedom of speech, racial discrimination, Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, University of California, Saint Louis University, US Supreme Court, Justice Lewis F. Powell, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Light is Stronger Than Ever': 70 Years of Israel's Independence in Pictures
    'Light is Stronger Than Ever': 70 Years of Israel's Statehood in Pictures
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse