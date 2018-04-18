Register
19:10 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Cyber crime

    Canadian Teenager Faces 10 Years in Prison for Downloading 7,000 FOIA Releases

    © Photo : PIxabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 14

    The 19-year-old exploited security weaknesses in a government website to gain access to thousands of records, including people’s personal data.

    A Canadian teenager is facing trial and up to a decade in prison after being charged with “unauthorized use of a computer”. On April 11, Nova Scotia police raided the home of the unnamed 19-year-old, who lives with his parents and siblings and is completing his secondary education. They arrested the young man, questioned his brother and sister and seized the family’s computers, preventing the father from doing his job.

    Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil defended the charge as appropriate because in his view the teenager “stole” the documents from the province’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIPOP) website. The records included personal data of thousands of Nova Scotians including dates of birth, addresses and social security numbers.

    'I Thought It Was Free to Just Download'

    The breach was discovered by accident early in April when a government official realised that a typing error in the number at the end of the website’s URL gave them access to documents they did not have the permissions to view. The provincial government took down the web portal and during their investigation they found that someone had downloaded the records off the site, and called Halifax’s Regional Police.

    Donald Trump sits with U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2016
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Like Obama, Like Trump: Whistleblower Crackdown Sees FBI Leaker Facing Jail
    In an interview the teenager argued that he had done nothing wrong, saying that he wanted to learn about the government’s labor troubles with teachers. He went to the FOIPOP website, couldn’t find what he was looking for and while playing around on the site discovered that he could download other documents. The personal information had not yet been redacted, so the files should not have been available to the public. The teenager, not realising that the records should not have been accessible, wrote a script to scrape the site for all 7,000 available files.

    The young man said that he didn’t realise the documents were not publicly available yet. He told CBC News, “I didn’t do anything to try to hide myself. I didn’t think any of this would be wrong if it’s all public information. Since it was public, I thought it was free to just download, to save.”

    'Highly Questionable'

    Sputnik spoke with Brenda McPhail of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, who pointed out that the offence, “requires that the accused must have acted fraudulently and had an intent to commit an offence.”

    She pointed out that the teenager obtained the information simply by entering URLS, continuing, “He didn’t hack a password, he didn’t create a backdoor, there was no subterfuge or hiding his tracks: he simply went on a public website and downloaded documents using a series of sequential URLs. The charge is highly questionable in this case.”

    Executive Director of the Centre for Law and Democracy Toby Mendel largely agreed, saying that, “The response was clearly excessive, although there is a question mark about how innocent the action was.” He advised caution, explaining, “In terms of the prosecution, it seems likely that the individual in question lacked the requisite intent – which is fraudulent intent — for the offence he has been charged with, but we cannot know this with certainty yet.”

    PornHub
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michael Coghlan / PornHub
    Hackers Target Electronic Billboards in Australian City to Display Porn on Them
    Steven Aftergood, the Director of the Federation of American Scientists Project on Government Secrecy commented, “The case reflects a growing anxiety about the security of computer systems, and the vulnerability of personal information to unauthorized exposure. Even if the teen's motives were innocent, that may be little comfort to those whose personal data was compromised.”

    Indeed, the authorities delayed releasing any information about the breach, with Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab claiming, “We wanted the person responsible for this to not know that we knew that this had happened. We needed to let Halifax Regional Police do their job and couldn’t compromise the nature of their investigation.” The Superintendent of the police force Jim Perrin said that his officers made no such request and Arab withdrew her statement, leading to calls for her to resign.

    'There Should Be a Public Investigation'

    McPhail argued that the bigger issue is the “failure of the site to protect private, sensitive personal information properly,” saying, “There should be a public investigation, and a public accounting” for the mistakes. She highlighted “key questions” including, “Was there a security testing/audit process? Who was responsible for signing off on the site design including security?”

    While Mendel expressed doubt that anyone in the government “had the requisite intent to face charges,” over the failure to protect citizens’ data, he thinks that, “It is possible that some civil servants may yet face disciplinary measures or at least career-related measures (i.e. lack of promotion).” Mendel continued, “I am not even sure that there is a clear legal obligation to adequately protect personal data, although of course there should be.”

    Mendel went on, “The details as to how it came about that security was so poor are yet to emerge. Significantly, no financial data (e.g. credit card details) was lost, so obviously they had a system for protecting that (meaning they could have put in place proper security for the rest of it).” McPhail commented on the lack of adequate security, saying, “The public would be better served by an open and transparent investigation to get to the bottom of those questions than by prosecuting someone who inadvertently stumbled over the design flaw.”

    Aftergood summed up, “A lengthy jail term would not be a sensible response. Instead, a wise judge might order the teenager to use his skills to help improve the security of government websites. This kind of sentence could serve the interests of all parties in a constructive way.”

    The views of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Centre for Law and Democracy, Canadian Civil Liberties Association, police, Nova Scotia, Halifax, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse