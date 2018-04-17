Register
20:47 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump (L) react as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.

    'France is Trying Hard to Remain Relevant on the International Arena' - Reporter

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    420

    French President Emmanuel Macron recently stated that he managed to convince Donald Trump to keep US troops in Syria for a longer term, after both countries, along with the UK, conducted strikes on Syria. Sputnik discussed the matter with Socrates Kazolias, a Paris-based American reporter and media consultant.

    Sputnik: What're your thoughts on Emmanuel Macron's statements?  Do you think he played such an important role in impacting Trump's decision on Syria? There has been a lot of media coverage that he actually made a telephone call and has pleaded that US forces should remain in Syria.

    Socrates Kazolias: That's what he said in his interview, but it was interesting he had to backtrack shortly after that because the Americans distanced themselves from his statement that he convinced them to stay in Syria, with Trump's saying he still wanted to get out troops as soon as possible. I think a bit of French bluster is part of the course. The French are trying very hard to remain relevant on the international scene. However, traditionally, France has sided very closely with the United States on issues concerning the Middle East, so that's not surprising.

    Sputnik: How would you evaluate France's role in the Syrian conflict. France has over recent years had terrorist attacks on their homeland. There have been awful scenes. Has that got anything to do with it, do you think?

    Socrates Kazolias: Most of the attacks that are happening in France are [done] by domestic terrorists — people who were born here and converted to very radical Islam. I think that if you want to trace the problems with radical Islam in France you have to go into the banlieues and the cités and see what is spurring these people to become radicalized by that. They are not Syrians. Some of them come from North Africa as immigrants, but of them have been domestic, homegrown. France has a traditional foot in the Middle East. Let's not forget that the borders in the Middle East were drawn up by France and Great Britain after the World War I, Sykes-Picot [agreement].

    READ MORE: France Proves Military Power by Launching Attack on Syria — Prime Minister

    Syria has long been a sphere of influence of France and I think that from the very beginning, France sort of led the way on this for regime change in Syria. If you remember, during the Arab spring, when this first started happening in Syria, this French guy that they liked to call an "intellectual," but not Bernard-Henri Levy, brought a group of unknown Syrians to see Sarkozy and Sarkozy recognized them as the legitimate government of Syria, basically saying that the government in Damascus was no longer recognized. From the very beginning it has been about regime change and France, as in Libya, often does things that are, perhaps, just too big for their boots.

    Macron, he has to be careful because he is alienating his European allies with a lot of his statements. For example, the German foreign minister said that there had to be negotiations and in the end Assad had to leave, but there could be a transition period. Macron has to do more coordinating, especially with Germany, who doesn't want increased tensions with Russia and whose public opinion, was 90% against that strike, putting Merkel in a very difficult position, where she had to publically support NATO allies while at the same time conceding to her public opinion by not taking part and saying she wouldn't take part.

    READ MORE: France Leads Own Secret War in Syria, Its Goals Lie Far From US Aims — Report

    So, I think, Macron is putting himself into a difficult position. He is going to see Trump. They are certainly going to talk about Iran. We mustn't forget that France is one of Israel's biggest supporters in Europe. And with the visit of the Saudi Arabian leader, obviously, France is aligning itself somewhat with the Americans and Saudis on the question of Iran, which is going to get Europeans a bit upset as well, because Europeans want to do business with Iran; they want this nuclear deal to hold, the one that Trump wants to scrap. I'm sure that Macron and Trump are going to talk about that, when Macron visits Washington.

    Sputnik: What is your opinion then, with regard to the support from France, with regard to engaging in these strikes against Syria along with the US, and the UK, when other Western allies, specifically Germany, withheld from the strike.

    Socrates Kazolias: The French defense minister was interviewed on TV and he said something very interesting. He expressed concern that the Syrian army was now going after Idlib and the couple of other zones that are still held by the rebels. That sort of indicates to me that this strike was more sort of show of support for what's left of rebels in retreat. Let's not forget France has been supporting Al-Qaeda*-affiliated groups like Al-Nusra* from the beginning, Hollande's foreign minister couldn't say enough good things about Al-Nusra

    READ MORE: France Lost Opportunity to Act Independently by Joining Syria Strikes — Le Pen

    So France is in a contradictory situation. I would say French public opinion is not in favor of these strikes. But let's also say these strikes come in a very opportune time for the three leaders, who are all in very difficult situations at the moment, with public opinion, social unrest in France, with strikes, the Brexit fiasco and Trump's scandals. But I fear that they miscalculated, because public opinion didn't rally around the flag on these attacks.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    * Al-Qaeda and Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Tahrir al-Sham.) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia

    Related:

    Mussolini Still on the List: France Mulls Stripping Assad of Legion of Honor
    Guilty! The US, UK & France Commit Gross Violation of International Law
    German Ex-MP: Other Europeans 'Shouldn't Satisfy Belligerence of France, UK'
    FIFA Opens Probe Into Claims of Racist Abuse During Russia-France Friendly
    Number of Births Outside Marriage on Rise in EU, France Tops List - Eurostat
    US, France, UK Hope China, Russia to Back New Resolution on Syria - UK Envoy
    US, UK, France Missile Attack on Syria Won't Be Left Unanswered - Lavrov
    Tags:
    missile attack, Iran deal, attack, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Europe, Syria, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse