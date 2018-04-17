Register
20:47 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Sunday, July 26, 2015, file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad delivers a speech in Damascus, Syria.

    Scholar Explains Why Assad's Possible Ouster Might Deal a Heavy Blow to Turkey

    © AP Photo / SANA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    170

    Washington is trying to drive a wedge between Turkey and the other two Syrian ceasefire guarantors – Russia and Iran, Turkish academic Hasan Unal told Sputnik, explaining how Bashar al-Assad's possible ouster may nullify the results of Ankara's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations.

    The US and its European allies are seeking to undermine the Astana process by winning over Ankara, Hasan Unal, the head of the department of international relations at Atilim University in Ankara, told Sputnik Turkey.

    "Effective interaction and consideration of processes vitally important for Syria and the region in the course of the talks between the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran have deeply troubled Western forces — the United States, France and Britain, so that they decided to destroy the Astana format by trying to attract Ankara on their side… by the anti-Assad rhetoric," Unal explained.

    According to the Turkish academic, Turkey is the weakest element in the Russia-Iran-Turkish triumvirate, as the country's ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party remains highly critical of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. For their part, Moscow and Tehran are unlikely to change their strategic course in Syria, despite the pressure from the US-led coalition.

    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry their weapons while riding on the back of a pick-up truck in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    US Seeking to Create a Kurdish State in Turkey's Underbelly – Analysts
    Following the April 14 joint missile strike on Syria by the US, France and the UK, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the coalition's military action, stressing that it was a strong message to President Assad.  

    Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry rushed to share its "suspicions" about the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, on April 7.

    "We strongly condemn the attack and we have the strong suspicion it was carried out by the regime, whose record on the use of chemical weapons is known by the international community," the ministry stated on April 8.

    Turkey's "shift" came after Erdogan, Russian President Putin and their Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani met in Ankara on April 4 to discuss the Syrian crisis. The leaders of the countries emphasized the necessity to preserve Syria's integrity and sovereignty and to continue the fight against all terrorist groups on the ground.

    Unal highlighted that if the West succeeds in ousting Bashar al-Assad, it will bring to naught Turkey's efforts to prevent the creation of an independent Kurdish entity in northern Syria.

    "Under the current circumstances, the idea of removing Assad from power seems extremely dubious," the Turkish scholar said.  "In case the position of the Syrian central authorities weakens, the country will be divided. This, in turn, will reduce to nothing the successes achieved by Turkey during Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, as it will pave the way for the inclusion of the Democratic Union Party's (PYD) Kurdish structure [in northern Syria] in the international system."

    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against US President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Turkey Won't Refuse to Cooperate With Russia, Iran on Syria – Deputy PM
    The academic stressed that although Ankara continues to use harsh rhetoric toward Damascus, it remains committed to the Astana format and its guarantors — Russia and Iran. According to Unal, this indicates Turkey's intention to maintain Syria's territorial integrity.

    Unal believes that the Turkish leadership needs to hold dialogue with Damascus. He presumed that Ankara's unwillingness to sever ties neither with the US, nor with Russia and Iran, indicates that Turkey wants to reduce tensions and prevent a new war in the region.

    "The desire to prevent a war means that [Turkey] doesn't support attempts to overthrow [Bashar] Assad," Unal suggested. "And this is a positive signal. During his [April 14] speech Erdogan, however, once again used ruthless rhetoric against Assad. But I suppose that such [verbal] attacks will continue until the presidential elections in Turkey. These statements should be seen as an internal political tool to influence the electorate."

    Anti-aircraft fire is seen over Damascus,Syria early April 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Feras Makdesi
    'This Was a Political Message': Kurdish Parties Condemn US-Led Strike on Syria
    The academic believes that after the elections the Turkish leadership may make some steps toward starting a dialogue with the Syrian authorities. "This would be the most correct and reasonable move on the part of Turkey," Unal highlighted.

    The Astana format of negotiations on Syria was launched by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran in December 2016 to create a platform for dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition forces. Within the new peace format, Turkey, Russia and Iran brokered a nationwide ceasefire plan for Syria. The UN hailed the political effort of the guarantors of the ceasefire.

    Within the framework of the Astana talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to create five de-escalation zones in Syria, thus paving the way for the political process and peaceful resolution of the crisis.

    The views and opinions expressed by Hasan Unal are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US-led Coalition Ready to Share Data with Russia on Daesh in Syria’s Abu Kamal
    'This Was a Political Message': Kurdish Parties Condemn US-Led Strike on Syria
    Mixed Signals: How Macron Misread Trump After Joint Strike on Syria
    Saudi Arabia Ready to Send Troops to Syria if Proposed - Foreign Minister
    'Helpless': French Scholar Points to a Lack of EU Consensus on Syria Attack
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, security, cooperation, airstrike, Operation Olive Branch, Astana talks on Syria, Operation Euphrates Shield, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Iran, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse