Register
17:39 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Participants in a protest in London against missile strikes on Syria

    'Helpless': French Scholar Points to a Lack of EU Consensus on Syria Attack

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Deeply split members of the European Union failed to join the US, British and French missile strikes on Syria with Germany, Italy and many other member-states preferring to take their time and see what happens next.

    Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann, director of the Eurocontinent Center for Geopolitical Studies, sees last week’s missile attack on Syria by the US, Britain and France as an attempt to make up for their waning clout in the war-torn Arab country.

    “Because they have realized that there was no way they could possibly change the situation, given the firm position assumed by Russia, whom they hated to come to blows with, they just settled for symbolic strikes on targets that did nothing to change the existing balance of forces,” Thomann told Sputnik.

    “To a degree, they launched the missiles to save their reputation,” he added.

    Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann also mentioned a lack of consensus in the EU’s foreign policy.

    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    EU Foreign Ministers to Declare 'Understanding' of Strikes on Syria – Source
    “The European Union was absolutely helpless. Despite the general chorus of support for the operation, France and Britain, which is on its way out of the EU, were the only ones who took part. Germany, Italy and a number of other member-states showed no desire to join in. The EU is deeply split with its members unable to stick to the principle of multilateralism they stake on,” Thomann continued.

    “It’s a pity that President Emmanuel Macron, who at the start of his tenure, wanted a return to [the traditional French] policy of balance in international affairs, eventually kowtowed to Washington and became a sidekick to the Anglo-Saxons,” Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann said.

    He did not rule out, however, that during his visit to Moscow in May, Macron “might try to make up for the losses caused by this approach by seeking an open dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

    The situation in Syria in the wake of Saturday’s US-led missile strikes and the latest news on the so-called “Skripal case” took center stage during Monday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

    On April 14, the US, Britain and France launched more than 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles at government facilities in Syria, in response to the April 7 alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

    Most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defenses.

    READ MORE: Missile Strikes on Syria Justified, Not Connected to Assad's Removal — Johnson

    Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has denounced the missile strikes as an act of aggression against a sovereign country as neither Russian experts nor local residents in Douma had confirmed that any chemical attack had actually taken place there.

    The unwarranted missile attack on Syria has triggered a wave of protests in the UK and the US and an angry backlash by left- and right-wing politicians in both countries.

    Related:

    EU Foreign Ministers to Declare 'Understanding' of Strikes on Syria – Source
    EU Backs Efforts to Prevent Chemical Attacks in Syria - Mogherini
    Tags:
    divisions, missile strikes, EU, Emmanuel Macron, Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse