14:57 GMT +317 April 2018
    Damascus is seen as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    US, Allies' Actions in Syria 'Manifestation of Typical Hegemony' - Analysts

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on all parties to the Syrian conflict to return to the norms of the international law and resolve the issues through dialogue. Sputnik spoke with Chinese political analysts who said that these attacks can have even more dangerous consequences.

    Political analyst at the Center for the Study of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Wu Enyuan, in an interview with Sputnik China condemned the attacks of US, Britain and France on Syria. 

    "First of all, I note that I support the position of China during the voting in the UN Security Council, which was announced by the Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations. He opposed the use of military force in solving the issue of the use of chemical weapons in Syria,” Enyuan said. 

    READ MORE: Russia Calls US 'Aggressor,' Washington 'Locked and Loaded' to Hit Syria Again

    He further said that regarding the alleged chemical weapons incident, it is important to note that none of the countries at the moment, including the United States, Britain and France, has provided any evidence. 

    “Before giving unambiguous evidence, these countries attacked Syria under a fabricated pretext. This is a manifestation of typical hegemony. Their actions can also be regarded as aggression. Syria is a sovereign state, and no country has the right to attack its territory without a cause, and bypassing the UN,” Enyuan said.

    According to the analyst, the key factor now is not how the situation will develop in the future, but how the world community will react to it. 

    READ MORE: What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"

    “I believe that in response to such a shameless disregard for international law, no matter how the situation further develops, the international community must jointly form its position. Otherwise, such unbridled behavior may have even more dangerous consequences — if it has happened once, it will happen again,” Enyuan said.

    According to the professor of the Institute of International Relations of the Chinese University of Communications, Yang Mian, the goal of the three countries attacking Syria under the pretext of a chemical attack is to compromise Russia and teach Syria a lesson. 

    “With the support of Russia, Syria managed to liberate Eastern Ghouta, where for a long time there was a threat to Damascus. Western countries having suffered defeat in this direction used the pretext for strikes against Syria. Undoubtedly, the United States, Britain and France did not really care whether Syria possessed chemical weapons — for them this is just another excuse,” Mian said.

    READ MORE: Oxfam Concerned About Displaced People in Syria After Western Strikes — Adviser

    The specialist went on to say that US Vice President Mike Pence has said that a second blow could follow. But, assessing the current situation, it can be said that the main thing for all the parties involved is not to take any further action. 

    “Then the situation will stabilize and we will get the results, which each of the parties wants. This time the attack did not affect Russia, and if Russia does not take more stringent measures, or if any country does not act in any radical way, then the conflict will stop there. Of course, it is also possible that the situation will change in the future,” the Chinese expert concluded.

    On April 14, France, the US and the UK launched missile strikes against government targets in Syria, following the alleged chemical attack blamed by the West on the Damascus authorities.

    Following the attack, the United Nations Security Council convened where the ambassadors of different countries spoke out about the recent attacks.

    China's envoy to the UN, Ma Zhaoxu, said Beijing expresses "profound concern" with the escalation in Syria, adding that it urges all parties to refrain from any move that may further deteriorate the situation.

    The views and opinions expressed by Wu Enyuan and Yang Mian are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

