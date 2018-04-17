Register
08:13 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. soldier walks on a newly installed position, near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018

    US-Led Coalition Preparing for Tectonic Shift in the Middle East – Analyst

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    The US is apparently preparing for serious changes in the Middle East, while strengthening ties with its longstanding allies – Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkish political analyst Husnu Mahalli told Sputnik, adding that a lot depends on Ankara's choices.

    Western countries are trying to solve their domestic problems at the expense of the Middle East, Husnu Mahalli, political analyst specializing on Syrian affairs has told Sputnik Turkey.

    [Recently], information has emerged in the press that a search was conducted in the office of Trump's lawyer," Mahalli recalled. "The American president has found himself in an unenviable position. His name regularly appears alongside allegations of sexual harassment."

    The Turkish political observer drew parallels between the Trump and Clinton administrations citing Washington's 1998 Operation Desert Fox — a four day bombing campaign in Iraq which lasted from December 16 to December 19. The campaign followed the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, involving then US President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which erupted in January 1998.

    People walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    Footage of Douma Attack Staged, so-Called Evidence is 'Fake' - Moscow
    On April 14 US, French and British military forces conducted a massive missile strike on Syria over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, groundlessly blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by the US-led coalition. According to the Russian General Staff, a total of 71 cruise missiles out of 103 had been intercepted by Syria.

    The strike came as "retaliation" for the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, on April 7, which several media outlets blamed on Bashar al-Assad citing sources among the jihadi militants.

    Commenting on the supposed chemical attack in Douma, Mahalli referred to a strikingly similar episode that took place a year ago in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib province. Although the US had not presented any evidence of the Syrian Arab Army's (SAA) involvement in the chemical incident, Washington fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at the government forces Shayrat airfield on April 7, 2017.

    The Turkish observer has presumed that jihadists started preparing a chemical provocation in advance, amid the SAA's successful offensive in Eastern Ghouta.

    "Speaking at the Security Council Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari… stressed that the Syrian authorities had sent a number of documents and data to the Security Council that reliably confirmed that militants were preparing to use chemical weapons in the territory of Eastern Ghouta, but this data was not taken into account. Thus, the upcoming provocation with chemical weapons was known in advance. The main problem is that last year's incident in Khan Sheikhoun developed according to the same scenario."

    The U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey fires a Tomahawk land attack missile April 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy/Lt. j.g Matthew Daniels
    US Wanted to Show It's 'in Game' – Ex-Envoy on Missile Attack on Syria
    Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has praised the US-led coalition's massive missile attack on Syria, claiming that the strike sent a strong message to Damascus. Earlier, following the alleged Douma attack, Ankara had rushed to accuse the Syrian president of the supposed attack.

    Having mentioned the large-scale diplomatic row provoked by the UK's groundless allegation that Russia had a hand in the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England, on March 4, Mahalli suggested that the ongoing political crisis between Russia and NATO member-states could be a prelude for tectonic changes in the Middle East.

    He also referred to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's recent tour of the US, France and Britain.

    "Let's pay attention to the fact that during his visit to the US the Saudi crown prince held meetings with almost all high-ranking officials and public organizations — from ex-ministers and the current defense minister to the CIA and the Jewish lobby," the Turkish political analyst noted, adding that the Trump administration had also met with the Qatari leader, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and is due to meet with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

    "As a result of this diplomatic 'traffic,' a new plan for the reconstruction of the Middle East is crystallizing, which, of course, will affect Israel," the political analyst opined. "In my opinion, all this indicates that preparations for a cardinal shift in the region are taking place."

    Supporters of the Stop the War Coalition hold placards protesting against Britain launching airstrikes against Islamic State extremists inside Syria, outside the Houses of Parliament as a debate goes on before a vote, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Repeat Offenders: A Timeline of American Meddling in Syria from 1947 to Today
    Mahalli has stressed that further developments in Syria are largely dependent on Ankara's position: "The main question is what will happen on the ground in Syria, or rather, what will be the actions of the terrorist and radical groups stationed there. The answer to this question is in the hands of Turkey, since it mainly depends on [Ankara] how effectively de-escalation zones created during the Astana and Sochi processes will function."

    "Just imagine, currently, there are about 100,000 militants — including Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters — in the area of the 250-kilometer corridor from Afrin to Jarabulus, all of which are controlled by Turkey," he pointed out.

    At the same time, Mahalli has emphasized Russia's decisive role in the region, adding that Iran remains one of Moscow's major allies in the region which is unlikely to retreat despite growing pressure from Washington.

    The views and opinions expressed by Husnu Mahalli are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Hands off Syria': WATCH People in US Protesting Against Strike on Syria
    US Wanted to Show It's 'in Game' – Ex-Envoy on Missile Attack on Syria
    Pantsir-S1 Repelling US Strikes on Syria Showed 100% Effectiveness - Russian MoD
    Repeat Offenders: A Timeline of American Meddling in Syria from 1947 to Today
    Eastern Ghouta's Liberation Propelled West to Strike Syria – Opposition Member
    Tags:
    alleged chemical attack, airstrike, Syrian Arab Army, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Douma, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok