22:20 GMT +316 April 2018
    French army paratroopers patrol near the Eiffel tower in Paris.

    German Ex-MP: Other Europeans 'Shouldn't Satisfy Belligerence of France, UK'

    © REUTERS / PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    Opinion
    0 60

    Germany's position on the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma and its decision to join new anti-Russian sanctions shows that Berlin is refraining from taking an independent stance and is acting according to the NATO agenda, former Secretary of State of the German Ministry of Defense Willy Wimmer wrote in a comment to Sputnik.

    Some governments no longer show their capability of thinking independently from NATO, German politician Willy Wimmer stated.

    This, in particular concerns the recent events, such as an alleged chemical attack in Syria and imposing a new round of sanctions against Moscow.

    Commenting on the decision of the US, the UK and France to resort to strikes against Syria over reports of a chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta's Douma, Wimmer slammed these countries for destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

    "The United States, Britain and our favorite German neighbor, the French Republic, are responsible for the beginning of the Syrian tragedy. These three states are ready to act just when they hear the fanfares of the war," Wimmer stated.

    The official slammed French president Emmanuel Macron for acting like his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy during NATO's attack on Libya.

    "We, the ‘other Europeans' […], should ask ourselves whether our European role is only in satisfying France's and Britain's belligerent aspirations and getting involved in the wars initiated by London and Paris […]," Wimmer wrote.

    According to him, it is not Hungary or Poland that threaten the EU's unity due to their unwillingness to adhere to the so-called "European values." In fact, it's France and the UK that misuse the notion of "European unity" in order to wage endless wars, sometimes jointly with the United States, the politician argued.

    "It is quite obvious that only Russia and Iran are deployed in Syria completely in accordance with the norms of international law and support the legitimate government there," Wimmer stated, adding that the recent sanctions against Moscow are aimed at its isolation and "throwing it out" of Europe.

    "The sanctions recently adopted against Russian companies clearly demonstrate that [West] wants to "strangle" Russia in every sense, because it dares to resist the hegemony of the Americans," he concluded.

    The United States has already imposed several rounds of anti-Russian restrictions, including recent sanctions against Moscow over its alleged global destabilization efforts. Among the individuals and entities affected by the US actions are Russian businessmen and companies controlled by them, as well as a number of high-ranking officials.

    The views and opinions expressed by Willy Wimmer are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

