Register
17:32 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens while testifying before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018.

    'The Arms Race Between Facebook and Russia is a Scam' - Writer

    © REUTERS/ Leah Millis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 00

    Facebook's CEO testified before Congress this week promising to be more proactive about how user information is shared with third-party apps. The Cambridge Analytica scandal put Facebook under scrutiny after the political consulting firm used the personal data of 87 million Facebook users.

    Sputnik discussed this with Pal Steigan, writer, critic, political veteran and web editor of steigan.no.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the recent statements made by Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill? Did any of them come as a surprise to you?

    Pal Steigan: I think that he was left off the hook because the senators and Congress people, they don't really understand social media and he had very light game during his job there, and I also think that the senators really didn't want to go into the depth of what Facebook is because that goes to the heart of the American information and security system. Many people know that Facebook is the brainchild and the child of the CIA; it has cooperated very narrowly with the CIA as we have learned from the disclosures of Edward Snowden, and it has also been very close to the NSA, which is another spy organization in the US, and these matters are not touched upon.

    A laptop showing the Facebook logo is held alongside a Cambridge Analytica sign at the entrance to the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica, in central London
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Facebook: 'If a Service is Free, You Are Not the Consumer, You are the Product' - Hacker
    For example, a few years back Facebook opened the accounts of almost 600,000 members to manipulation to find out how easily one could change the feelings of uses of Facebook, this was part and parcel of the CIA activity. I think that the Cambridge Analytica, which is a scandal of course, but it does not touch on the heart of Facebook and.In fact, I think that when the politicians now go for a stricter control of Facebook and social media, this is something that's been going on for a long time. They want to have Facebook and other social media serve their agenda and, for instance, in Israel, Facebook is very closely connected to society. In the EU they demanded that there is to be control of Facebook, and I think that this whole Cambridge Analytica scandal can be used to further this even more.

    READ MORE: US Senators Move to Regulate Facebook in Wake of Zuckerberg Testimony

    Mr. Zuckerberg is not telling the truth, he is already doing regulations in corporations with many states and he has promised Frau Merkel in Germany to corporate with EU and Germany on so-called hate speech and other undesired expressions of thought on Facebook, so I don't think he's very faithful to truth in this sense. When he says they're not going to share user information as much as in the past, I don't think that this is in accordance with the truth either because the whole business idea of Facebook is to share user information with their clients, Facebook is nothing except for our user data, so I don't think this is the truth and Mr. Zuckerberg is only the front for the whole operation of brainwashing for the use of the Internet for this.

    Sputnik: Mark Zuckerberg when speaking about Cambridge Analytica said his company was in an arms race with Russia what do you think about that?

    Facebook HQ
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Facebook More Interested in Exploiting Personal Data Than Protection - Analyst
    Pal Steigan: Well this is absurd, this is a scam, obviously, Russia and all big powers try to use the Internet for their own political purposes, we will know that, but really who are experts in Facebook and Google is the Democratic Party in the US, and they really had and they still have very, very tight connections with chief teams with the big IT companies like Facebook, Google, Twitter and all of this, so I think this is mostly a scam covering over the real manipulation going on here.

    Sputnik: Some experts have expressed concern that Russia was being used as a scapegoat in the whole Cambridge Analytica scandal, to what extent do you think that is the case?

    Pal Steigan: The whole Russia-gate thing is an invention of the Democratic National Congress and the Democratic Party, they have since lost the need for explanation on this and Russia comes very handy because it has this Cold War atmosphere in the US and you can blame Russia for almost anything and it goes in the big media and the big media, mainstream media is cooperating on this, so I think it's just another expression of this.

    The views of Pal Steigan and those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Spain Launches Investigation Into Facebook Personal Data Breach
    Russian Regulator Requests Explanation From Facebook About Blocked Content
    Facebook CEO Zuckerberg's Messages Exclusively Deleted From Other People’s Chats
    Tags:
    opinion, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok