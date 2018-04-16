Register
15:42 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants go to the ferry terminal to buy tickets at the port of Rostock, northeastern Germany

    People Wouldn't Go Back to Syria If They Were 'Persecuted' as Media Claim - MP

    © AFP 2018 / BERND WUESTNECK
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    German broadcaster NDR has discovered that Syrian refugees with German residence permits are being smuggled into Turkey due to the fact that Berlin is hindering the reunification of refugees with their families and is not providing them with the visas needed to return to Ankara. Radio Sputnik discussed this with AfD politician Dr. Christian Blex.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us about the situation surrounding the refugees who have received status in Germany and yet are returning to Turkey?

    Christian Blex: Well, you know, if it's so dangerous, it wouldn't have come. These people obviously do not expect any danger in Syria. Therefore, a few return because they cannot bring their families to Germany and if these people really were persecuted in Syria like people are being told by our state-run media, they wouldn't return. So, the situation in Syria, it's important, and here they have subsidiary protection which means that the protection is limited in time. If, for example, the war is over, they would have to return. People are not allowed at the moment to catch up with their families right now in Germany. And I think this is how it should be. Because it is temporary.

    Sputnik: I think the members of your party have recently traveled to Syria to scout the Syrian situation. Do you believe it is safe for them to return?

    Christian Blex: Well, I was a member of this group. In fact, I organized the trip to Syria. Where we met, there were quite a lot of high-ranking groups of representatives of all religions and all of them called for return of the Syrians to Syria. And even members of the Red Crescent did it as well. For me, I think, for the most part, they want their people back, on March 8, and that was certain, religious representatives in Aleppo — Christians, Muslims, all together — were united in peace and they told us that they want their people back.

    READ MORE: Germany Plans to Deny Family Reunion For Refugees Dependent "on Social Payments"

    Despite this warmongering of the United States, I don't think that all of, well if there would be an attack, it will hopefully [be] limited to some military installations, probable attacks won't cause new suffering in Syria by the US and its willing helpers. But, nevertheless, I think most parts of the country are secure. There is no fighting.

    Sputnik: It's reported that as many as 4,000 people have disappeared and it's thought that they may have returned using the services of human smugglers. Do you really think this trip is safe?

    Christian Blex: It's always dangerous if you travel illegally through a lot of European countries to finally reach Germany. It's a fact. But the return could be easier, for example, with German residents, they can use allies. They can travel freely in the European Union; all they have to do is to cross through Turkey. Yes, therefore they have to pay. It's not a regular travel, it's illegal. So, every illegal travel has its dangers.

    Sputnik: Can you please explain a little bit more about their exact status?

    Christian Blex: Their protection is limited to the end of the conflict… And the conflict here, for our German government, for the Merkel government, it's the Syrian war. And therefore, after the war, everybody should return, but it depends on the United States and their interference there. The Merkel government, they need this picture of Syria because they let everybody in two and a half years ago, and this was illegal. And the only justification was this situation which is brought to our German people by the German state media, in Syria. After the war, people should return to Syria and therefore they shouldn't bring their families to Germany. Why should they?

    Sputnik: The German parliament is set to discuss a draft legislation which will restrict refugee family reunifications. What are your expectations? Will that be passed?

    Christian Blex: In fact, it will allow them to bring their families to Germany. If these people with the subsidiary protection they can't bring their families to Germany right now, and the Merkel government wants to change this. So, I don't think that Mrs. Merkel wants to send them back after the war. I think she wants to have these people permanently living in Germany. This is Merkel, and CDU, and SPD, they want to do this. They want to get more people to Germany.

    Sputnik: What are the reasons? There must be a reason [for this].

    Christian Blex: The politics of Mrs. Merkel's moralism. It's not about pragmatism; it's not about right or wrong. It's simply, we want to be good.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Christian Blex are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Attacks on Refugee Homes in Germany at 4-Year Low – Reports
    Germany Demonstrates 'Great Potential for Violence' Over Refugees
    Less Benefits, More Check-Ups: Germany's CSU Demands Tougher Stance on Refugees
    Tags:
    family reunifications, refugee crisis, migration, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse