Register
04:29 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in

    Talks to Avoid Clash of Russian, Israeli Forces in Syria Ongoing - Professor

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Radio Sputnik discussed Israel's stance on the Syrian conflict with Professor Gabriel Ben-Dor, head of the National Security Studies Programs at the University of Haifa.

    Sputnik: What is your assessment of Israel's position on Syria right now regarding the ongoing escalation of tensions close to Israeli borders?

    Gabriel Ben-Dor: The Israeli position has to do with two things. One — the ongoing political negotiations involving Russia, Turkey and Iran about the future of Syria and Israel would like to be part of these negotiations or at least to be considered as a legitimate partner whose interests are taken into account. Second — is the ongoing establishment of Iranian bases inside Syria with aggressive Iranian intentions against Israel. I would like to add that all this is being done while not challenging in any way the dominance of Russia in the Syrian arena, at the moment the dominant party. There are ongoing military negotiations to try and avoid any possible clash between Russian and Israeli forces. Putin and Netanyahu discussed the situation over the phone as they are likely to do every so often every few weeks. So there seems to be a good ongoing relationship with Russia despite the ongoing tension.

    Sputnik: Do you feel that Russian and Israeli relations are as good as they have been?

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Israel's Netanyahu Expresses 'Total Support' for Syria Strikes
    Gabriel Ben-Dor: I think that the good relations between Israel and Russia are now being challenged and they are being tested rather as soon as the ongoing crisis. Israel, of course, is on good terms with the Trump administration in Washington and Israel feels the US is doing the right thing in trying to undertake some action of retribution against what around the world is considered war crimes by the Assad regime against innocent people inside the country. At the same time the Russian relationship is very important for Israel. But at the present time there was a crisis with I think a premature Russian announcement about the Israeli action and things seem to be very tense, the tone from Moscow, as far as we can tell here in Israel, has been toned down, has been calmed down a little bit and I think that the ongoing negotiations between Putin and Netanyahu will settle the issue very soon.

    Sputnik: Has Israeli media reported on the results of those negotiations at all?

    Gabriel Ben-Dor: No, they do not normally report, there are very intimate, very personal connections here and no official pronouncement of any kind. Some of the talks merely have to do with keeping in touch, some of them informing the other party of something coming, some of them have to do with saying: "Hey, we have a problem, help us," and so on and so forth, so I think they'd like to keep it very discreet and very intimate and I think rightly so under the pressure of circumstances all around the region.

    Sputnik: Is Israel facing pressure from the US regarding their stance on the entire situation in Syria?

    Gabriel Ben-Dor: Not really. If anything the contrary appears — Israel is pressuring the United States not to get out of Syria — as you know the Trump administration has publicly announced that it is unfolding the ground presence of all American troops in Syria and we would like to have some American troops there to counterbalance Iran and the Americans have been present in several areas dominated by the Kurds, who have been good allies in the fight against ISIS and we would like the US to maintain some kind of presence in Syria. As far as I know there is no American pressure on Israel at all. There is some kind of tension between Israel and Russia at the moment when there is an official Russian request as far as we know informing Israel not to undertake anything which might upset the delicate situation in Syria. And that's a problem for us because if the Iranians keep building more installations, which are aimed at striking at Israel, Israel will have to strike back according to our doctrine and then we might be another problem. But basically I think that the problems are manageable at the moment and I don't think they'll get out of hand.

    Sputnik: Would you say that Israel is interested in maintaining a long-term US presence on the ground in Syria?

    Gabriel Ben-Dor: Absolutely we would love that. We're not sure it's attainable, but the later the Americans quit the ground in Syria the better in terms of maintaining some kind of balance and not leaving the arena to the radical forces of Iran and such.

    The opinions expressed are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.

    Tags:
    forces, clash, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse