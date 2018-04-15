Syrian General: We May Retaliate Against Western Bases in Response to Attack

Following a massive missile strike launched by the United States and its allies, the Syrian leadership is now considering how to respond to this attack and which methods to employ.

Syria’s response to the "tripartite strikes" against the country may come in the form of "attacks against the aggressors' bases" in the country via surface-to-surface missile attacks and with the help of local resistance groups, Brigadier General Mohammed Issa told Sputnik Arabic.

The United States currently maintains several military bases in Syria, located in the vicinity of the city of al-Tanf near the country’s border with Iraq, and in the areas controlled by the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria’s north, where France also recently established a military presence.

He also said that the Syrian army intends to deploy anti-air units to all of the country’s regions, turning them into "closed air defense zones."

Gen. Issa also praised the efficiency of the Syrian anti-air forces that managed to intercept most of the missiles fired by the US and its cohorts at Syria.

Syria’s President Bashar Assad has slammed the attack as an act of "aggression" and praised the quality of the Soviet-made weapons from 1970s that were used by his country to repel the strike.

Earlier, the United Kingdom, the United States and France launched strikes at Syria over reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma, with the three countries firing over 100 missiles at the Middle Eastern country.

Syrian air defense forces however reportedly managed to intercept 71 of the incoming missiles.

