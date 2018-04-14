Nothing Prosecutorial In Comey's Memoir, ‘It's All Just Selling Books' - Analyst

Excerpts of former FBI Director James Comey's upcoming memoir were released Thursday and, to no one's surprise, US President Donald Trump had a few things to say on the matter.

While Comey compared Trump to the mob and described him as "untethered to truth," 45 took to Twitter and fired back at the accusations on Friday by referring to the 57-year-old as an "untruthful slime ball."

​Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, noted that Trump's response only further proves how much he hates Comey.

"[Things] can't get much worse between [Trump and Comey]," Kavanagh told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. " They're directly in conflict. Trump obviously hates the guy and Comey has taken the position that [Trump] is a mob boss, which is very funny because… that description… was really about anyone in Washington."

"Trump's other problems are going to get worse, with Michael Cohen and his prostitutes and his payoffs and his love child. The Comey thing is going to be a less of a problem for Trump," the journalist continued.

"Comey is saying, ‘I can't say he did anything illegal'… Comey is essentially doing with Trump what he did with Hillary Clinton… [there's] nothing that could be prosecutorial [in the memoir]. It's all just selling books."

Kavanagh later stressed that claims suggesting White House staffers were looking for dirt on Comey within his soon-to-be released book were "so stupid."

"At this point this is a publicity show for Comey's book… there's really nothing new," he urged. "[Trump] wants to shut this off in some way that he's never going to and the more he talks about it, the worse it's going to get for him."

"[Trump] is a bad guy to have as the face of an empire and he's a bad manager. He doesn't have a strategy and he doesn't have a political vision," Kavanagh told Becker.

With Comey taking digs at Trump's appearance throughout the book, Kavanagh noted that the former FBI director is simply taking easy shots at POTUS.

"These are the kind of things that he can't let go… he couldn't let go of that urination thing in the Steele dossier… he kept bringing it up with Comey. [Trump needs to] let it go." (Cue Elsa)

​If anything, the commander-in-chief needs to worry more about the happenings with his lawyer, Cohen.

"I think the real problem for Trump, in terms of maintaining his presidency… might come out of Michael Cohen and the payoffs to the prostitutes and the love child… it's not going to have anything to do with Russia," he concluded.

With pre-orders already taking the number one spot on the New York Times bestsellers list, Comey's "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" is expected to land in bookstores on Tuesday.