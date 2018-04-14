Register
04:04 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    Nothing Prosecutorial In Comey's Memoir, ‘It's All Just Selling Books' - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Excerpts of former FBI Director James Comey's upcoming memoir were released Thursday and, to no one's surprise, US President Donald Trump had a few things to say on the matter.

    While Comey compared Trump to the mob and described him as "untethered to truth," 45 took to Twitter and fired back at the accusations on Friday by referring to the 57-year-old as an "untruthful slime ball."

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, noted that Trump's response only further proves how much he hates Comey.

    "[Things] can't get much worse between [Trump and Comey]," Kavanagh told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. " They're directly in conflict. Trump obviously hates the guy and Comey has taken the position that [Trump] is a mob boss, which is very funny because… that description… was really about anyone in Washington."

    "Trump's other problems are going to get worse, with Michael Cohen and his prostitutes and his payoffs and his love child. The Comey thing is going to be a less of a problem for Trump," the journalist continued.

    FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm
    Comey's New Book: Trump Wanted ‘Pee Tape' Investigated to Reassure Melania

    "Comey is saying, ‘I can't say he did anything illegal'… Comey is essentially doing with Trump what he did with Hillary Clinton… [there's] nothing that could be prosecutorial [in the memoir]. It's all just selling books."

    Kavanagh later stressed that claims suggesting White House staffers were looking for dirt on Comey within his soon-to-be released book were "so stupid."

    "At this point this is a publicity show for Comey's book… there's really nothing new," he urged. "[Trump] wants to shut this off in some way that he's never going to and the more he talks about it, the worse it's going to get for him."

    "[Trump] is a bad guy to have as the face of an empire and he's a bad manager. He doesn't have a strategy and he doesn't have a political vision," Kavanagh told Becker.

    With Comey taking digs at Trump's appearance throughout the book, Kavanagh noted that the former FBI director is simply taking easy shots at POTUS.

    "These are the kind of things that he can't let go… he couldn't let go of that urination thing in the Steele dossier… he kept bringing it up with Comey. [Trump needs to] let it go." (Cue Elsa)

    via GIPHY

    ​If anything, the commander-in-chief needs to worry more about the happenings with his lawyer, Cohen.

    "I think the real problem for Trump, in terms of maintaining his presidency… might come out of Michael Cohen and the payoffs to the prostitutes and the love child… it's not going to have anything to do with Russia," he concluded.

    With pre-orders already taking the number one spot on the New York Times bestsellers list, Comey's "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" is expected to land in bookstores on Tuesday.

    Related:

    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Lights! Camera! Ex-FBI Director James Comey’s Memoir Might Become a Movie
    'Fake Memos, Lying Comey': Trump Doesn't Believe McCabe's Revelations
    McCabe Kept Notes of His, Comey's Interactions With Trump - Reports
    New Batch of FBI Lovers' Texts Praise Comey, Mock Virginia 'Hillbillies'
    Tags:
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse