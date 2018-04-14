Register
06:57 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    World's cities. London

    EX-UKIP MEP Explains The Forces Driving the Western Push For War With Syria

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 14

    US Secretary of Defence James Mattis, has expressed concern that strikes on Syria may cause the situation to escalate “out of control.” At the same time, UK cabinet has supported joining the US and France in any attacks against Damascus. Sputnik spoke to Former UKIP Member of the European Parliament, Godfrey Bloom about the situation.

    Sputnik: So UK Prime Minister Theresa May has received the backing of her cabinet for what they have described as "the need to take action to deter the further use of chemical weapons," but it appears that she's likely to try and avoid consulting with parliament on this, as is customary. Why do you think that is?

    Godfrey Bloom: Well of course, it's whether we accept or not that there has been any use of chemical weapons. Of course there is no serious evidence to suggest there has been any usage of chemical weapons any more than there was last time. The American State Department have already admitted that they have no hard evidence of the Assad regime using chemical weapons, so the whole preface I think is wrong. The reason she does not want a parliamentary debate is because I think it would soon be very clear in parliament, and clear therefore to the public, that there is no evidence at all.

    Sputnik: Yesterday the US government said that it has concerns that any military attack on Syria could cause a conflict that might, in the words of Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, "escalate out of control" — obviously alluding to a confrontation with Russia. Do you think they're only now starting to consider the ramifications of what any strike on Syria could lead to?

    Crowds in London protest against Britain and the US launching military strikes in Syria
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    Potential US Strike Against Syria Is Powder Keg, Risk of It Exploding Is High – Prof.
    Godfrey Bloom: I hope they do. The trouble is with politicians is that they don't have any military training or strategic training. I happen to be a graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies and actually understand something of both military history and strategic military planning. Politicians don't, and they tend to rush into things. They tend to open their mouths before they think, and without thinking these things through. Of course if you're going to send — there's talk of sending carriers, carrier fleets, air strikes, all this kind of thing — you can't contain that sort of thing. If the Russians retaliate to that kind of behaviour, you're very soon in a shooting war and history shows that once these wars get under way, there's very little to do anything about them.

    Of course we learned that, or you would've thought we'd have learned that, in 1914 in the Balkans, with the cost of certainly the British Empire, one million dead, one million more dead, and one million maimed. So, we don't seem to learn the lessons, do we, and I don't quite understand why.

    Sputnik: Finally, why is it that the West continues to contemplate this, despite the absence of bona fide evidence and the known risks associated with a strike on Syria, namely the possibility of an escalation in conflict?

    Godfrey Bloom: Well, one of the problems I think that we have, and I don't quite know how we overcome this, and we were warned by general Eisenhower — or President Eisenhower as he then was — in his excellent autobiography, that of course the power of the industrial military complex in America is huge. In life generally in politics, if you follow the money that's where you get you answer. We're dealing with trillions of dollars in budget, not just for the military and military machinery, but of course CIA budgets as well. It's a really serious problem that you have a huge vested interest in the continuance of the Cold War and even perhaps a shooting war, because people make so much money out of it, and that's the danger.

    So, we were warned of this by President Eisenhower and indeed we were also given the heads up in a speech much later by President Kennedy who was complaining that the CIA really calls the shots in America these days. Trump on his manifesto promised to pull the troops out. He was quite clear on that, on his campaign trail. But he's been switched by the war supporters, the permanent cold war supporters, in deep state in Washington. He's losing that battle, it's a great shame and it's very dangerous. Where is it going to end? I think there's an absolute determination now to get things into a shooting war — very frightening!

    The opinions expressed are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.

    Related:

    Merkel Refused to Join Military Action in Syria Over Public Backlash - AfD
    Trump's Threats to Attack Syria Nothing but Mere Bluff – Academic
    Syria to Defend Itself in Case if US, Its Allies Attack - UN Envoy
    'There is No Logical Consistency in Trump's Behavior on Syria' - Assistant Prof.
    Tags:
    escalation, evidence, chemical attack, war, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Theresa May, Godfrey Bloom, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse