Register
12:01 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A laptop showing the Facebook logo is held alongside a Cambridge Analytica sign at the entrance to the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica, in central London

    Facebook: 'If a Service is Free, You are the Product' - Hacker

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    130

    It has been a big week for Mark Zuckerberg, testifying before two senate committees and the house committee on energy and commerce. Sputnik spoke with Occupy The Web (OTW), Forensic investigator, and hacker for Information Freedom and Social Justice, about the outcome of the hearings.

    Sputnik: OTW, you heard Zuckerberg's testimony. What is the key thing we should take away from the outcome?

    OTW: We have to give Zuckerberg a lot of credit for being very poised, and being very well versed and trained going into those hearings. He did a great job, much better than I expected him to do. But that is separate from what the content is. I have a lot of opinions about the whole mess of what happened with Facebook. I want to start by saying that people always have to keep in mind that if a service is free, you're not the customer, you're the product. That's very true with Facebook. 

    READ MORE: Mark Cyborgberg? Zuckerberg's Congressional Hearing Blows Up Twitter (PHOTOS)

    Sputnik: Do you think that Facebook will always remain a free platform?

    OTW: Keeping it free is critical to their expansion. But I just want the general public to always keep in mind that if it is free, you are the product. They are selling your data. Whether it be Google, whether it be Facebook, whether it be anybody. If it's free, then they are selling your data.

    He also said, and he was clear, 'We'd like to keep it free, so that we can make it available to a vast majority of the world.'

    Sputnik: Will we see more regulation on things like third party sharing in the wake of Zuckerberg's trial?

    OTW: I think we will see more regulation, and Zuckerberg said he was not opposed to that. He said it was critical to have light regulation. One of the things that also came up in the hearings, and I am a firm believer in this, is that big companies generally don't get hurt by regulations. It's the small companies. So, when the regulations go into place here, it's unlikely that it is going to have that much impact upon Facebook. It might very well impact up-starts, who are trying to challenge that position of Facebook, and no matter what industry you're in, it's always the same. If it's the banking industry, the railroad industry of the nineteenth century. Regulations go into place, and they end up embedding the power of the existing powerful firms.

    READ MORE: Like a Boss: Facebook Users Can Have Same Privilege as Zuckerberg

    There was a high focus on Russia, and their alleged meddling in the election — should this really have the focus of the testimony?

    OTW: Cambridge Analytica have basically stolen that data and used it in the election to help Donald Trump get elected in the United States. I think that is the issue that brought him before Congress. Any other data stealing, or privacy issues would not have brought him before Congress. This is a big issue in the United States. 

    Sputnik: But what does that have to do with Russia?

    OTW: There is some belief that Russia worked with the Trump Campaign to get elected. That's unproven as of yet, but there is certainly a concern that that took place. 

    Sputnik: Is there anything you think the public should know, having heard the testimony of Mark Zuckerberg?

    OTW: The public always have to keep in mind, that if they put something up on the Internet, that you cannot presume that it's going to stay private. It's true when Facebook, Google, where ever, has access to it, and that means that other people have access to it, whether legally, or illegally. Anything you put on the Internet, you should presume that it's not private. 

    The views of OTW do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    New Zealand Caught Up in Facebook Data Breach Scandal
    Zuckerberg Testimony Ignores Facebook's Extremist Content - Policy Group
    Facebook Launches Program to Reward Users Reporting Data Abuse – Statement
    Facebook CEO Promises to Take More Responsibility for Privacy, Accuracy on Site
    Tags:
    Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse