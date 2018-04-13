Register
04:04 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk by the entrance to US newspaper 'The New York Times' in New York

    NY Times Caught Manipulating Public Opinion on Syria Attack — Ex-UN Official

    © AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    220

    The New York Times has overlooked vital details about the narrative that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad used chemical weapons to kill his own people, a former high-level United Nations official told Radio Sputnik Thursday, an oversight that amounts to “manipulation of public opinion” in favor of more death and destruction in war-torn Syria.

    The deal with the Syrian government for the remaining armed militants to leave the embattled city of Douma after losing to Syrian forces took effect before the chemical attack allegedly occurred. Assad had no reason to use chemical weapons in a battle that had already been won, diplomats explained to Sputnik News this week. Nevertheless, the New York Times reports that chemical warfare was used for military reasons.

    "A New York Times review of more than 20 videos of its aftermath, an examination of flight records compiled by citizen observers and interviews with a dozen residents, medics and rescue workers suggest that during a military push to break the will of Douma's rebels, pro-government forces dropped charges bearing some kind of chemical compound that suffocated at least 43 people and left many more struggling to breathe," according to an April 11 NYT report.

    ​But the anti-Assad forces had already agreed to leave, as Alfred de Zayas, a retired high-ranking UN official and the UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Thursday.

    "The New York Times is another example of fake news and manipulation of public opinion," de Zayas said.

    "When you bring in the issue of motive, Assad has zero motive to use chemical weapons. I'm quite sure that having been attacked a year ago by the United States with 59 Tomahawks, he knows that there are consequences. For me, it was quite clear that having won against the rebels, about the only possibility for the rebels to bring the US, UK and France back in to support them is to create a situation where the outrage of the West against the use of chemical weapons would do the trick for them."

    "They have already lost. But now the French and the Brits and the Americans are going to devastate Damascus. Human life is important… carrying out any military attack on Syria is going to add to the tragedy."

    Trump Ice water
    CC BY 2.0 / Juliana Lopes / Trump Ice water
    UK, France Following US ‘Clown’ Into Syrian War

    Doubts about the claim that Assad used chemical weapons have started to pour in after US President Donald Trump declared definitively that the alleged attack had earned the Syrian president the title of "Animal Assad."

    Pentagon chief James Mattis acknowledged Thursday that since "we don't have troops, we're not engaged on the ground there… I cannot tell you that we have evidence" that chlorine or Sarin was deployed in Douma.

    The United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, explained at the UN Security Council's emergency meeting on Monday that while he had seen photos and social media reports indicating people were suffering from the effects of chemical weapons. According to the UN's recap of the special envoy's remarks, "While the United Nations was not in a position to verify those reports, [de Mistura] said, 'it cannot ignore them.'"

    President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    ‘Chemical Attack’ in Syria: Trump’s ‘Leash Is Being Yanked By Islamic Jihadis’

    Peter Ford, former British ambassador to Syria, told Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear Assad probably isn't guilty of using chemical weapons in Douma. "The idea that Assad would — having virtually reconquered Eastern Ghouta — wait until the end of this very successful recovery operation to launch a completely unnecessary attack on bunch of civilians… Really, you have to be totally naïve to believe Assad would see any advantage in this," the former diplomat said Wednesday.

    Related:

    New York Times Trolled for Ill-Researched Article on Indian Fashion
    New York Police Confirms Driver in Deadly Times Square Crash Charged With Murder
    New York Times Colluded With US Government on Cablegate Release - WikiLeaks
    New York Car Accident Can Result in Street Design Changes at Times Square
    New York Times Video Twitter Hacked to Warn of Russian Missiles Coming at US
    Tags:
    Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse