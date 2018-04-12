Register
21:46 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meets with Syrian army soldiers in eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 18, 2018

    'Jaw-Jaw Better Than War': Why US-Led Coalition Shouldn't Attack Syria

    © REUTERS / SANA/Handout
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 21

    The US-led coalition in Syria is mulling over potential military action against the legitimate Syrian government over the alleged use of chemical arms. Speaking to Sputnik, Canadian historian Michael J. Carley opined that the US and its allies are seeking to maintain neo-colonial power with the help of their Salafi proxies on the ground.

    While the world is anxiously waiting for President Donald Trump and his allies to decide on how to respond to an alleged chemical attack in Douma, Michael Jabara Carley, a professor of history at the Université de Montréal, asks rhetorically whether the US has the right to preach others about chemical weapons while possessing huge stockpiles of arms of mass destruction.

    "Do you remember Agent Orange and napalm from the US war of aggression against Vietnam?  Or the depleted uranium rounds used in Iraq? Does anyone notice the hegemon's stupefying hypocrisy?  If the US and its Anglo-French vassals do attack Syria, unsupported by a UN Security Council resolution authorizing armed force, then these are acts of aggression against which the rights of self-defense prevail," the Canadian academic opined in an interview with Sputnik.

    Referring to the US president's recent tweets, Carley, a historian and author of "Silent Conflict: A Hidden History of Early Soviet-Western Relations," noted that Trump is acting like "the proverbial bull in the china shop."

    On April 11, Trump tweeted that Russia should "get ready" for US "smart missiles" in Syria.

    In his second tweet the US president claimed that Moscow needs to focus on its economy and called upon Russia to stop the "arms race."

    ​"Unfortunately, this is the way the United States conducts its diplomacy which is to brandish a gun in the face of any government which does not do as it told by the US government," Carley noted.

    However, the historian continued, it is "one thing to threaten a small state which cannot defend itself and quite another to threaten the Russian Federation which is capable of inflicting grievous harm on any would-be aggressor or axis of aggressors."

    "As for the second tweet, to the effect that 'Russia needs us to help with their economy,' this is typical US hubris," the Canadian academic noted. "'It would suffice,' a Russian government spokesperson might respond, 'if you stopped your attempts to sabotage our economy by sanctions and other forms of economic warfare.'"

    He opined that Moscow might stay calm amid Washington's verbal provocations, citing Winston Churchill's famous line that "Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war."

    As for Trump's further remark regarding the need to "work together [to] stop the arms race," Washington's hypocrisy is obvious, the professor pointed out, referring to the Bush administration's withdrawal from the ABM Treaty in 2002 and Barack Obama's trillion dollar investment in America's nuclear weapons modernization.

    Pro-Syrian government forces gather around busses carrying Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families from their former rebel bastion of Douma as they arrive at the Syrian government-held side of the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of Damascus, after being evacuated from the last rebel-held pocket in Estearn Ghouta on April 9, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / STRINGER
    Pro-Syrian government forces gather around busses carrying Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families from their former rebel bastion of Douma as they arrive at the Syrian government-held side of the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of Damascus, after being evacuated from the last rebel-held pocket in Estearn Ghouta on April 9, 2018

    Chemical Arms: The Log in Washington's Eye

    The Canadian academic highlighted that the US has yet to deliver on its promise to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to destroy its chemical stockpiles. Carley recalled that Russia had already accomplished this task.

    Rebels are seen in a bus as they are evacuated from the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria April 1, 2018
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    US Has No Evidence of Alleged Douma Attack Except al-Qaeda Claims – Observer
    "The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, suggested yesterday that if the US wants to do something about the arms race, it could start by destroying its stores of chemical weapons. That is a point well taken," Carley said.

    On the other hand, Trump's insulting remarks toward Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are beyond pale, the professor noted.

    "Trump's characterization of the legitimate head of state of the Syrian Arab Republic as 'a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!' is vile and despicable," he said. "Bashar al-Assad is the war leader of a country which for seven years has fought off foreign invasion in a proxy war led by the United States, Britain, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Israel, amongst others."

    Macron the Conqueror: France's Neo-Colonial Dreams

    Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense James Mattis signaled on April 11 that the US is "still" assessing evidence on the alleged Douma attack.

    "There were minor indications yesterday that London and Paris want 'more evidence' of Syrian government use of chemical weapons before joining any US attack," Carley remarked commenting on the matter.

    Mirage 2000-5F
    CC0
    Macron Claims to Have Proof of Chemical Weapons Use by Syrian Government
    As for the alleged chemical attack in Douma, "Every time the Syrian Arab Army wins an important victory, as in Eastern Ghouta, a chemical attack occurs, or is said to have occurred, as if on cue, which is attributed to the Syrian government when in reality it is a false flag or a hoax perpetrated by the Western-supported Salafi Jihadists almost certainly with the connivance of foreign intelligence services," the historian said.

    On April 9, an op-ed appeared in the influential Foreign Policy magazine claiming that Macron "needs to attack Syria with or without the US."

    "If the United States abstains, [Macron] should prepare, for the sake of not only his personal credibility, but French national interests, to strike alone," Benjamin Haddad, a fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., wrote.

    For its part, London has made it clear that it does not rule out military action against Damascus either.

    "[Macron] has enough problems to deal with in France," Carley noted. "Why would he want to wade into the Syrian quagmire, unless he has occult visions of reviving French neo-colonial influence in Syria and Lebanon? If I could advise him or anyone else thinking about another war of aggression in the Middle East, or an attack against Russian forces in Syria, I would say simply 'don't try it; you will be sorry if you do.'"

    Meanwhile, French President Macron claimed on April 12 that he had "proof" that chemical weapons were used in Douma, "at least chlorine," and that it was used by Syrian government forces. He added that he would make a final decision on whether to attack Damascus after conducting the necessary verifications.

    The views and opinions expressed by Michael Jabara Carley and Ekaterina Blinova are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italian PM: Rome Will Not Take Part in Syria Military Action - Reports
    Possible US Military Action in Syria Unlikely Change Power Balance - Advisor
    International Lawyers: US Strike Against Syria Would Be Illegal
    Tensions Around Syria Unlikely to Lead to World War III - Analysts
    Pentagon Does Not Have Evidence of Chlorine, Sarin Use in Syria’s Douma - Mattis
    Tags:
    alleged chemical attack, attack, airstrike, Syrian Arab Army, Maria Zakharova, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Winston Churchill, Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, United States, Russia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse