Register
06:19 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of the Vostock research camp in Antarctica is seen in this June 29, 2010 handout photograph

    Growing Plants in Antarctica 'Open Way' for Distant Space Missions - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Alexey Ekaikin/Handout
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Antarctica has yielded its first vegetable crops, grown without soil or daylight. Scientists grew the greens at the Neumayer-Station III inside a high-tech greenhouse. The project aims to help cultivate fresh food on other planets.

    Sputnik discussed the significance of the scientists' success with Norman G. Lewis, regents’ professor at the Institute of Biological Chemistry, Washington State University.

    Sputnik: In your view, how significant is it that scientists have harvested crops in such conditions?

    Norman G. Lewis: To me the most significant or exciting part the news release, at least for people on Earth, is that this environmentally controlled plant growth facility is called Eden ISS or International Space Station. It’s operational and functional, growing plants and vegetables, such as radishes and greens. It’s also an exciting project which is a large international collaboration drawn from scientists worldwide. In terms of significance it demonstrates that even in such harsh conditions on our Earth, with cold temperature and harsh wind conditions, scientists and engineers have some ways to successfully grow and harvest edible plants.

    Sputnik: It’s obviously highly significant in terms of what can be done to maintain foodstuffs for astronauts whilst they’re living in space conditions, what can you add to that?

    Norman G. Lewis: First this, what we’ll just call a controlled environment, this controlled environment helps protect the plants when they’re being grown from the conditions outside, let’s say in outer space. And of course they’re able to control the temperature, lighting levels, artificial light is used. They use things called LEDs, which are called light-emitting diodes and food that’s hydroponics they can provide water and nutrient delivery to the growing plants. So all these systems would have to be done on a space station during the colonization of the Moon or Mars etc.

    We already know the joy the astronauts and cosmonauts can have attending to and seeing green plants growing in the outer space shuttle. For me it will be wonderful when we have astronauts and cosmonauts fully self-sufficient for fresh food, but this is still a little bit a long way off. Can I tell you a little funny story about an experiment that was on MIR many years ago? One of our Russian colleagues, who unfortunately has passed away now, and his wife wanted to see how an onion plant grew up in space and this was before we had wonderful telecommunications, videos coming down live etc.

    They did it from the mission control center in Moscow and they got audio reports on how the onion plant was growing. So every week or every day they would get a report from the cosmonaut that was up there “yes, it’s growing, yes, it’s doing this, yes, everything’s going on.” Then, after a while, he didn’t want to talk about it very much and they said “How’s it going?” and he said “It’s going very nicely. Everything is fine. Can we talk about something else?” And he kept giving them less and less information and they said “Look we must know how the onions are doing” and he said “I’m sorry I’ve eaten them.”

    Sputnik: This May you will be involved in a large plant study on the ISS. Perhaps you can just briefly tell us a bit more about that one?

    Norman G. Lewis: We’ll use equipment, it’s called the Advanced Plant Habitat, and this is the first time it’ll be used in space. We began testing it on the ISS to grow a plant called Arabidopsis, which is a sort of a model plant species that scientists study extensively. So we made sure that the facility is able to grow and support plant systems up in space. Our experiment is named Arabidopsis GRO and of course meaning that we need the plant to grow and develop.

    So what we’re doing is we’re putting the whole series of plants up onto the space station, Arabidopsis, and we’ll comprehensively study how this affects their genes, their proteins and their metabolites and how this compares and contrasts with Earth. For some of these plants we reduced what we call the lignin contents which is a reason, it’s a sort of bone like material that plants have got, that allow plants to stand up right and reach out towards sunlight.

    So we want to see how, if we reduce this lignin content as well, whether we can actually make plants that are going to be more nutritious, but also to get this what we call foundational studies. We’ll grow the plant species out with what we call two grow-outs, we’ll recover the plants on Earth and we’ll find out comprehensively how the microgravity environment changes the way in which plants perceive and respond to that environment.


    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Norman G. Lewis and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ice Melting in Antarctica is 'Matter of Concern for Future Generations' - Author
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    Alleged FOOTAGE Claims to Show Top-Secret Lab in Antarctica
    Winged Thieves: Birds Snip Researchers' Tech in Antarctica
    Cute Emperor Penguins Pose for Selfie in Antarctica
    Tags:
    plants, research, growth, space, Arabidopsis, Norman G. Lewis, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse