Register
06:19 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook HQ

    Facebook More Interested in Exploiting Personal Data Than Protection - Analyst

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told lawmakers that the company will be more proactive about how user information is shared with third-party apps. Zuckerberg has said that his company was in a constant battle with Russian operators seeking to exploit the platform.

    Radio Sputnik discussed this issue with Vince Mitchell, Professor of Marketing at the University of Sydney Business School.

    Vince Mitchell: I think there’s a little bit of hypocrisy here. For the past 14 years Facebook has been much more interested in exploiting the personal data rather than protecting personal data. And it’s kind of rich; it takes a whistleblower to uncover this. And yet, for him to come out in public and say “Oh, yes, it was my fault. I’m sorry now.

    But you’re a multi-millionaire, your company made $4.3 billion profit in the last quarter alone; you can employ the best people in the world to advise you. Are you really saying, you had no idea about this in the last 14 years? And then what that shows, I think that shows the failure of regulation in this area.

    Even companies as large as Facebook with all of their resources and technical expertise can’t keep control of the data. And so what chance do other companies who are less well-skilled, less well-resourced that we also invest our personal data in, what chance do these companies have at keeping the personal data safe if Facebook can’t?

    Sputnik: Zuckerberg’s talking about the fact that we shouldn’t overregulate social media and other tech companies. Do you think we are actually going to see more government right regulation?

    Vince Mitchell: We could think about the potential 87 billion people whose data was compromised yet here.  And it’s now a big enough thing that people now have to take this seriously. These things have been happening for years, tech companies had been exploiting the loopholes in the law to make money from our personal data.

    These kinds of big instances which make people sit p, even regulators and say “Yeah well maybe it’s time to legislate a bit more.” So we would expect Zuckerberg not to want that but I think the legislators now might need to reconsider the laissez faire. And certainly in Europe this is happening. So the EU legislation called the General Data Protection Regulation and so that’s a window into how the regulation in this area could be more effective and beholden to other countries around the world then to consider their citizens’ rights.

    Sputnik: Do you think that we’re going to see any changes though?

    Vince Mitchell: I think the delete Facebook campaign is useful. Whether you choose to leave or not you can still get behind that campaign. And what we know about social media networks and the Internet in general is that they’re good at marshalling and gathering a kind of force behind a campaign. So we need to use that to force Facebook and other social media to take notice of this. And the delete this campaign is simply a way of demonstrating a protest.

    The issue of Facebook and people leaving of course they can’t, there were the same problems with the financial crisis of 2008. With banks too big to fail Facebook is too big to fail. It doesn’t have a credible competitor.

    So if these people didn’t want to use Facebook what are they going to use? So this is a failure of market competition the fact that they have allowed Facebook to become so big that it now can potentially be easily  controlled by the competition law and controlled because there isn’t anywhere else for anybody to go to exit Facebook get out or that kind of thing.

    That may change in the future. At the moment there’s no other platform way near what Facebook here has.

    Sputnik: What do you think is going to happen as far as the regulation and as far as people are being more proactive?

    Vince Mitchell: The privacy is dead argument, which is what you are making is one that lots of people make.  Sitting online where for some people it is true and some people don’t care that privacy is dead. So to make them care it’s only recently that Facebook has allowed you to download all of the data that they have on you. So I would encourage people to do that just to check out exactly what kind of data these companies hold on you and you will be amazed at the volume, and the detail, and the specificity.

    But the second thing is that it’s the property of digital data, yet namely, that you might not think that this is important and so what do you think of this identity test. So even that you don’t have the information that is useful to the world I can go and say that it’s useful to somebody for something and the fact that it’s now digital and it isn’t properly protected if it is getting into the wrong hands, as it did in the Cambridge Analytica case, that’s just one example, the one thing that could potentially happen.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Vince Mitchell and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Cambridge Analytica CEO Resigns Amid Facebook-Connected Data Leak Scandal
    Zuckerberg Says Facebook Hasn't Seen Russian or Chinese Activity to Scrape Data
    Germany Spy Chief Says Russia 'Highly Likely' Behind Hacking, Slams Facebook
    Facebook CEO Promises to Take More Responsibility for Privacy, Accuracy on Site
    Facebook Launches Program to Reward Users Reporting Data Abuse – Statement
    Tags:
    security, policy, data, privacy, Facebook, Vince Mitchell, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse