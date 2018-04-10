Register
23:56 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Muammar al-Gaddafi, leader of Libya accorded the honorifics Guide of the First of September Great Revolution of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. (File)

    Gaddafi's Ex-Interpreter Sheds Light on of Libyan Leader's Support for Sarkozy

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi agreed to support the 2007 election campaign of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, earmarking millions of euros destined to help the politician win, Moftah Missouri, Gaddafi's aide and chief interpreter, told Sputnik.

    The reports and allegations of Gaddafi's government's support for Sarkozy have been around for at least seven years, ever since civil war broke out in Libya.

    Years of rumors culminated in Sarkozy's arrest last March. The former president was briefly detained and questioned over Libya's alleged contribution to his 2007 campaign. Afterward, Sarkozy was officially charged with corruption. The French politician has rejected all accusations.

    Meeting in 2005

    According to Missouri, Gaddafi and Sarkozy discussed the presidential ambitions of the French politician in 2005, when the latter visited Libya as the French interior minister.

    "I was a witness to a 2005 meeting between the French minister of the interior and his Libyan counterpart. After the end of that meeting, he met with the Libyan leader, who I was then working with… The minister of the interior told the leader that he was planning to run for president at the upcoming election, that is, in 2007. He [Gaddafi] said: 'I will be glad if such a good friend as you becomes the leader of France, we will support and help you in this,'" the interpreter said.

    READ MORE: UK Admits Possible Contact With "Ex-Terror Group," Who Fought Against Gaddafi

    After Sarkozy announced his candidature, several members of his campaign got in touch with three "prominent Libyan figures."

    "These talks led to the draft of a letter to the leader. And this letter mentions 50 million euros [about $61.8 million], Libya's contribution to the future president's campaign," Missouri said.

    Libya's Millions for Sarkozy 

    Muammar al-Gaddafi, leader of Libya accorded the honorifics Guide of the First of September Great Revolution of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Why Gaddafi's Gold Dinars, Petro-Yuan Pose No Threat to US Dollar Dominance… Yet
    In 2016, French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine said that he had brought 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in cash from Libya to France in late 2006 and early 2007. According to him, the money eventually found its way to Sarkozy.

    The interpreter said that he never saw any suitcases being transferred, but, as someone who was working closely with Gaddafi at the time, he knew that the Libyan leader received the aforementioned letter.

    "Since the decision was his to make, he lowered the sum. He said, 'let's give him, say, 20 million,'" Missouri noted.

    The sum was corroborated later when French journalist Delphine Minoui asked Gaddafi how much he was planning to spend on Sarkozy's campaign.

    "He [Gaddafi] said 'I don't remember now, but I will clarify and tell you tomorrow'," the interpreter said.

    READ MORE: Libyan Authorities End Hunt for Gaddafi-Era Elite in Egypt — Reports

    As the journalist had to leave the following day, Gaddafi told the number to Missouri, who had to pass that information along.

    "He told me the following day that he had found out and that the sum was 20 million. But I do not know if he made a mistake if he was speaking about dollars or euros. I am not sure about the currency," the interpreter stated.

    Missouri declined to speculate on the reasons for Gaddafi's desire to help Sarkozy.

    Generosity

    The diplomat said that Gaddafi had helped various countries, either financially or politically.

    "Gaddafi was generous to Latin American, Asian, Arab, and European countries. This was political, economic or even financial help," Missouri emphasize.

    Gadafi's interpreter noted that this kind of help was a regular occurrence in many countries, not just Libya.

    War in Lybia 

    Saadi Muammar Gadhafi, wears a blue jumpsuit behind bars during his trial in the center of Tripoli, Libya, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Mohamed Ben Khalifa
    Muammar Gaddafi's Son Found Not Guilty of Murder of Libyan Footballer
    The interpreter said he did not know why Sarkozy became one of the initiators of the international military intervention in Libya in 2011. He did mention the participation of France's Total gas company in Libya's gas industry.

    "There was this sector 66, the richest natural gas field. And contracts between any two countries did not allow for the interference of any third country or company. But it turned out that Qatar bought part of Total, and so Libya voided the contract. Maybe that was one of the reasons," Missouri said.

    What started as protests in several Libyan cities, amid a larger wave of demonstrations in North Africa and the Middle East, grew into a rebellion in 2011. A number of NATO states launched a military intervention in Libya back then.

    READ MORE: Sarkozy's Downfall: Gaddafi's and Libya's Revenge

    The diplomat, who was in Libya when the civil war broke out, said that NATO struck several civilian targets during its operation in the country.

    "Maybe this is what they call collateral damage, but NATO apologized for its mistake two or three times," the diplomat said.

    According to Missouri, the UN Security Council resolution initially mandated that Libyan military aircraft could be targeted during the flight or at take-off, but NATO later began striking all Libyan aircraft, even if they were not in the air and even those that were not mentioned in the resolution.

    Gaddafi was killed in October 2011 in his hometown of Sirte. The country has remained in disarray, torn apart by rival political and armed groups.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Admits Possible Contact With "Ex-Terror Group," Who Fought Against Gaddafi
    Why Gaddafi's Gold Dinars, Petro-Yuan Pose No Threat to US Dollar Dominance… Yet
    Libyan Authorities End Hunt for Gaddafi-Era Elite in Egypt - Reports
    Did British Gov't Assist Manchester Bombing Gang to Topple Gaddafi?
    Muammar Gaddafi's Son Found Not Guilty of Murder of Libyan Footballer
    Tags:
    interpreter, NATO, UN Security Council, Moammar Gaddafi, Nicolas Sarkozy, France, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse