Zuckerberg Testimony Ignores Facebook's Extremist Content - Policy Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The prepared testimony released by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ahead of his appearance before a US House Committee on Wednesday does not address problems of extremist and terrorist content on the social media site, Executive Director of the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) David Ibsen said on Tuesday.

"Mark Zuckerberg’s prepared testimony fundamentally ignores the issue of extremist and terrorist content on Facebook, and its proven connection to radicalization, recruiting, and violent acts," Ibsen said.

Ibsen said Facebook must do more to prevent extremist videos and propaganda from being accessible online, adding that Congress needs to hold Facebook accountable for that and the misuse of data from 87 million Americans by third parties.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg will testify before two Senate Committees, before providing testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

The Zuckerberg has to testify before the US Congress due to a scandal that has cost the social media giant $100 billion in market value: eighty-seven million Facebook users have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica. Reacting to the mass data leak, Facebook banned Cambridge Analytica from its platform last month.

