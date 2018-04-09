US Scholar: Bolton a 'Terrorist-Minded' Person Trying 'to Get US Into Wars'

Sputnik: What can you say about what has happened in Syria now?

Wayne Madsen: Well, I would point to the fact that John Bolton, the only unconfirmed US ambassador to the UN who ever served at the United Nations, is now moving into the national security advisor's office in the White House, and I think we can see more of this. We know that Bolton works very closely, as he did when he was at the UN, with the Israelis. Certainly, it seems like Israel may have been responsible for the attack on the airbase. We also know that Bolton specializes in putting out disinformation. He was one of the people who said that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Even faced with facts today that Saddam didn't, he still maintains that he did. Against, you know, all other facts, Bolton, who is now going to be the national security advisor, believes in this nonsense of Saddam Hussein having WMDs.

So, we are going to see him do the same thing to the Assad government in Syria, it's already begun. We are going to see the same footage and over again of these children, who were supposedly gassed with chlorine barrel bombs, get ready for the barrel bombs thing again, the kids. This is Bolton's modus operandi, he wants to get the US into wars in many places, and, unfortunately, Donald Trump is using this war maniac, Bolton is now his top advisor on national security policy.

Sputnik: Donald Trump said that Syria will pay the price for its alleged use of chemical weapons and just recently it seems that the US defense secretary doesn't rule out military action against Syria after reports of chemical weapons' use. Do you see this escalating to outright military action on the part of the United States?

Wayne Madsen: It could happen, because even though Bolton was ambassador to the UN during the G.W. Bush administration, believe it or not, there were wiser heads that prevail, that kept Bolton sort of locked into place. He couldn't do as much damage at the UN as he certainly can do now as the national security advisor. But I would put my hopes on Mattis, the defense secretary, in not jumping at anything Bolton wants to do. I think we are going to see many, many more of these false flag operations, not just in Syria.

I think Bolton is going to be itching for a showdown with Iran that may come in Yemen. We may see false flag operations in Yemen blamed on the Houthis or attacks in Saudi Arabia blamed on the Houthis. So, we are going to see a lot more of this stuff with Bolton, because Bolton's only solution for anything is to launch a war. This is the same man who once advocated blowing up the top ten stories of the UN Secretariat building in New York. So, he is a sort of a terrorist-minded individual working for somebody like Trump, who is clearly himself mentally unbalanced.

Sputnik: Russia's claimed that the chemical attack in Syria was fabricated and has called it fake news and a provocation to justify action on the ground in Syria, while OPCW experts are trying to establish what really happened there. What do you think can be done to fight misinformation and fake news? What do you think we are going to see with this?

Wayne Madsen: Yeah, it's a good point. I think we have evidence that the Russian military actually warned in advance that something like this was about to happen, was going to be taking place. That there was going to be a provocation by the so-called Syrian rebels because the Assad forces are actually claiming a lot of victories, including in East Ghouta. It makes no sense that Assad would want such an attack when his forces are clearly starting to dominate the battlefield.

