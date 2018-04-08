Register
10:06 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall

    US Anti-Russia Sanctions ‘Used as Arm of Massive Destruction’ - Author

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    228

    Guy Mettan, Swiss politician, president of the Swiss Press Club and author of the book "Creating Russophobia: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria" has shared his views with Sputnik on the new US anti-Russia sanctions.

    Sputnik: In your view, what consequences can these sanctions have on US-Russia relations?

    Guy Mettan: They're clearly contributing to the worsening of the relations between US and Russia. This escalation is not surprising in the present state of the world which has followed the past US elections and the conspiracist theory of the Russian meddling in the US electoral process. Since now 18 months, new sanctions are regularly taken without any real justification. As they don't rely on any evidence of a Russian misbehavior but just on suppositions, they can occur anytime against anybody without any concrete reason.

    As Russia resists and adopts counter-measures, this dreadful game can continue without end.

    The problem is that nobody is now able to stop this devil spiral. President Trump is locked by the alliance of his political enemies — neoconservatives republicans and liberal democrats — and is not more able to stop the process.

    READ MORE: State Department Says New Anti-Russia Sanctions Don't Mean Cutting Off Dialogue

    Every month a new case is generated in order to increase the tensions and deepen the gap between US and Russia: gas attack in Syria, sportspeople doping, bombing in Donbass, poisoning in Great Britain. So the next future looks not so hopeful.

    View of the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 1, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky
    Moscow Rejects 'Language of Sanctions', Vows 'Harsh Response' to Hostile Moves by US
    My fear is now that after the Skripal case has not provided the expected effects against Russia because the thesis of the Russian assassination against innocent British democracy is less and less credible, another big case will be invented on the eve of the FIFA football cup in Russia in order to try to sabotage the event.

    I'm pretty sure that something will occur — A supposed governmental gas attack evidence in Syria? A provocation of Ukrainian forces in Donbass? A football fans riot in Russia? Anything in fact — which will be used to disrupt the course of the Football World Cup.

    Sputnik: The move was already called hostile and baseless by some Russian officials, what is your take on that?

    Guy Mettan: It is clearly a hostile act. The problem is that nowadays, economic sanctions are used as an arm of massive destruction against countries which are not complacent with US/western interests. After trying hard power — Afghanistan 2001, Irak 2003, Libya 2011, Ukraine 2014, Syria 2011-2018 — and soft power — propaganda war, disinformation campaigns, regimes changes and color revolutions attempts in Serbia, Ukraine, Kirghizistan, Moldova or Georgia through NGOs funded by devoted think tanks — with very mitigated success, US are now using massively economic sanctions as an arm of destruction against the countries depicted as enemies or unfair competitors.

    Until recently, economic sanctions have been used against smaller powers like Cuba, Irak, Iran or North Korea. But recently, this economic weapon has been extended to new targets like Venezuela, Russia and, since last month, even against China, under the pretext of protectionist measures.

    People visit Zaryadye Nature-Landscape Park in Moscow, Russia. Background from left: Spasskaya (Savior) Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and domes of Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat Cathedral (St. Basil's Cathedral)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    American Businessman on New US Anti-Russian Sanctions: Russians Feel Confused and Betrayed
    This level of tension has never been so high, even during the Cold War. During the Cold War, diplomats have not been used as tools of deterrence or retaliation between the two superpowers, This role was limited to spies. But with the expulsion of diplomats, we are now entering into a new era of « diplomatic sanctions ». This is very dangerous because it contributes to narrow the channels of dialogue between powers, which our ancestors have always try to avoid.

    Sputnik: Do you think there will be any countermeasures introduced by Russia in the near future?

    Guy Mettan: Russia has unfortunately not many choices. If Moscow doesn't retaliate, it will be considered as a sign of weakness and US will be still more encouraged to adopt new sanctions in order to force Russia to surrender. So in that crazy fight, the only possible answer would be to react without adding anything worse. Keep cool! One day, hopefully, western public opinions will consider this game as it is in fact: stupid, insane and deadly dangerous for the future of mankind.

    The views and opinions expressed by Guy Mettan are those of the expert(analyst, speaker) and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Lawmakers Present New Russia Sanctions Draft Bill in Response to Skripal Case
    US Sanctions Unlikely to Affect Russia-India Talks on S-400 Missile Deliveries
    Russian Embassy in US Slams New Anti-Moscow Sanctions as Blow to Bilateral Ties
    Tags:
    sanctions, United States, Russia, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse