Register
21:16 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The label of a Washington D.C. sweatshirt bears a U.S. flag but says Made in China at a souvenir stand in Washington, DC, U.S., January 14, 2011

    Cost of Possible US-China Trade War Becomes More Apparent - Analysts

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    160

    While the US and China appear to be on the brink of an all-out trade war, analysts claim that both sides can still resolve their grievances in a constructive way before things get out of hand.

    Nikita Maslennikov, an analyst at the Institute of Contemporary Development (INSOR), told Sputnik that even as the US and China engage in a tit-for-tat tariff exchange, it feels more like an invitation to the negotiating table rather than the beginning of an actual trade war.

    "There are ways to resolve this situation, especially considering the fact that with each passing day the cost of a possible full-blown trade war between the US and China becomes more apparent," he said, adding that the consequences of such a standoff would affect business elites and political decision makers alike.

    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    US, China Flex Naval Muscles Amid Ongoing Trade War
    According to Maslennikov, if a trade war between the United States and China breaks out, the average world tariff rate may surpass 10 percent which would cause the volume of global trade to decrease by more than $2.7 trillion and drive the global economy into a recession-like state.

    His concerns were echoed by Alexander Salitsky, an analyst at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, who warned that a trade war between Washington and Beijing would first and foremost affect the global markets for raw materials, oil and natural gas, aircraft and car manufacturing, as well as electronics and agricultural products.

    READ MORE: 'Trade War With China Will Hurt US, Cause Political Problems for Trump' — Prof.

    He also remarked that the United States might be in for unforeseen consequences it would definitely want to avoid, as China’s new Silk Road concept may end up strengthening the European economy.

    "The Europeans may take China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ global initiative more seriously, in no small part due to Trump’s unpredictable nature and his actions. And it may eventually lead to the liberalization of trade and even to the isolation of the United States from global processes," he said, adding that the US may end up being excluded from the liberalization of trade despite championing this process for a long time.

    Earlier White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, however, declared that US President Donald Trump would easily win a trade war with China if he takes charge of the negotiation process.

    READ MORE: White House Explains How US Would Win Trade War With China

    In March 2018, Trump signed an order to impose a 25 percent import tax on steel and a 10 percent duty on aluminum. It was followed by a memorandum to impose $60 billion in extra tariffs on China over allegations of intellectual property theft.

    In response to this development China moved to impose a 25 percent tariff on 106 products imported from the United States.

    The views and opinions expressed by Nikita Maslennikov and Alexander Salitsky are those of the analysts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Analyst Explains Why Trump Threatens China With New Tariffs
    US Treasury Secretary: There is Potential For US Trade War With China
    Trump’s Hawkish Strategy Unlikely to Work in Trade Row With China
    Tags:
    trade war, consequences, tariffs, negotiations, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse