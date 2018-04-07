Register
07:13 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    Trump Unlikely to Withdraw From Syria as Promised, Experts Say - Here's Why

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    220

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump is unlikely to be able to follow through on his repeatedly expressed wish to pull US forces out of Syria because he lacks strategic capacity to master the US military bureaucracy as well as because the peace movement in the United States has not supported him, analysts told Sputnik.

    Last week, Trump revealed that the United State would soon withdraw from Syria. However, there was no confirmation from the president's administration or the Pentagon. On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his stance, adding that these plans will be discussed with coalitions' allies and countries of the region.

    Syria's Envoy to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari said that Damascus had not received any official information on Trump's plans to pull out US forces from the country.

    Political commentator and historian Dan Lazare said the president’s own shortcomings explained why he lacked confidence to override and master the US military bureaucracy.

    "Trump lacks any capacity for strategic thinking whatsoever," Lazare said. "He has no concept of the forces that drew the United States into Syria in the first place and are now pressuring it to stay."

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a forum called Generation Next at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Leah Millis
    Analysts Explain Who Prevents Trump From Pulling All US Troops Out of Syria
    Lazare said he believed that Trump would be happy to pull out of Syria and leave it to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad to mop up what was left of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

    However, "For all his bluster, Trump is crippled by his own weakness… He's a minority president, someone who lost the popular election by nearly three million votes and slipped into office only by virtue of a constitutional fluke," he said.

    Washington's two key allies, Israel and Saudi Arabia, wanted Assad out for years, as did the long-established war hawks in the United States, but their long-attempted schemes were now backfiring, Lazare pointed out.

    "Given Assad's unwillingness to go quietly into that good night, the [US war hawks] are now terrified that Iran and Russia are reaping the benefits of their own miscalculations," he said.

    Israel and Saudi Arabia both got on well with Russia, but remained terrified of Iran, Lazare commented.

    "Putin is not the bugaboo in Riyadh or Tel Aviv that he is in Washington. But all three agree that an Iranian resurgence is intolerable and all are therefore dead set on the US remaining [in the region]," he said.

    TRUMP NEEDS TO PRODUCE CLEAR PLAN FOR US TO EXIT SYRIA

    It was not enough to merely publicly state that the United States should and eventually would militarily withdraw its forces from Syria, as Trump had now done, Lazare explained.

    "Muttering, ‘We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon,’ is not enough. Trump needs a plan for getting out, one that entails pushing back against Israel, the Saudis, the Washington foreign-policy establishment, and the so-called ‘intelligence community,’" he said.

    To achieve that, the US president would have to stand up to powerful lobbies at home and, in the process, hammer out a new working relationship with Russia, Syria, and Iran, Lazare observed.

    A U.S. soldier, left, sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Trump Vs. the Machine: White House in Shambles Over Syria Withdrawal Promise
    However, "Trump lacks any capacity for strategic thinking whatsoever. He may have a weak spot for Putin. But he is even more hostile to Iran than the Democrats are and ultimately regards Assad as a problem who should go too," he said.

    This lack of foreign policy experience, expertise and confidence meant that Trump had tied himself up in knots before the Democrats even uttered a word on his Middle East policies, Lazare remarked.

    "Foreign policy-wise, the guy can't tie his own shoelaces. So his opponents have no problem bending him to their will," he said.

    All these factors meant that, regardless of Trump’s public statements and assurance, the United States would not be withdrawing its military forces from Syria, Lazare assessed.

    "Bottom line: Nothing will change. Despite occasional protests to the contrary, Trump will maintain the US presence in Syria for as long as anyone can see," he concluded.

    TRUMP BACKED DOWN IN FACE OF ‘SOFT COUP’ BY DISLOYAL OFFICIALS

    President Trump had backed down in the face of open defiance by his own officials, a condition that amounted to a "soft coup," retired professor of neurology and political commentator John Walsh observed.

    "Shockingly, the military and officials at the State Department contradicted him without consulting him: That is insubordination — at the least," Walsh said. "Now, Trump has backed down: So what we see here is in fact a soft coup."

    Trump was not in charge of the US military apparatus in real terms, Walsh pointed out.

    "The President is not calling the shots; he is not obeyed… All this is crystal clear — there is no reason to concoct convoluted theories about it," he said.

    Trump sincerely wanted to withdraw all US forces from their ongoing commitment to fighting unending wars across the Middle East, Walsh stated.

    "It is clear that Trump wants out of wars in the Middle East. He has said so repeatedly, most recently in Ohio, lamenting that we wasted a trillion dollars on these wars (an underestimate) instead of curing the infrastructure problems in the United States. … That sentiment appeals to his core base," Walsh said.

    A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    PHOTOS Show New US Military Base in Syria While Trump Demands Troop Withdrawal
    Now that Trump had agreed with the delay of withdrawal from Syria, he was likely to face provocations by the US forces or their allies, to try and pressure him to reverse himself and keep troops in Syria indefinitely, Walsh warned.

    "We are likely to see false flag chemical weapons attacks or similar ploys to force Trump back in. [New National Security Adviser John] Bolton's arrival is only likely to make things worse," Walsh said.

    The so-called peace movement forces within the United States had let their cause down by failing to come out in support of Trump’s call for a pullout from Syria, Walsh pointed out.

    "[O]n his call for withdrawal from Syria, the peace movement has not supported him. The silence, with a few exceptions, is deafening — much the same silence that greets his attempts to develop a new Detente with President Putin," Walsh said.

    Trump's failure to win the day in getting out of Syria must be attributed to the lack of support he has for it, Walsh maintained.

    "The peace movement has failed miserably in that respect. It shares the blame for the failure to leave Syria. It is a matter of great shame," he said.

    Some 2,000 US servicemen are currently employed in Syria, according to reports.

    Related:

    Aleppo Reportedly Protests Turkish Op in Afrin, US Role in Syria (PHOTOS)
    Trump: US to Leave Syria 'Very Soon' to Let Others Take Care of It
    US, France May Have Reached Responsibilities Transfer Deal in Syria – Academic
    US Establishes Large Military Base in Oil-Rich Syrian Province - SDF
    Assad's Adviser: Syria Determined to Force US, Turkish 'Occupation Forces' Out
    Tags:
    establishment, Donald Trump, Iran, Russia, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse