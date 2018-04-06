Businessman on US Anti-Russian Sanctions: Russians Feel Confused and Betrayed

With the US planning to impose sanctions on Russian businessmen it seems that relations between the two countries are set to be strained as American President Trump appears to be taking a hostile stance towards Russian President Putin, despite previously praising him. Sputnik spoke with Moscow-based American businessman Paul Goncharoff for more.

Sputnik: Will these sanctions damage US-Russian relations?

Paul Goncharoff: It will damage relations that’s for sure. I’ve never seen such a negative view of America among Russians and they view this as a totally unjustified assault on Russia and anything Russian, they feel confused and betrayed.

The sanctions on individuals are being viewed as undemocratic actions taken by a country that portrays itself as the torch bearer of freedom.

Sputnik: How do you see Trump’s relationship with Russia developing?

Paul Goncharoff: The only heartening thing I’ve heard from Trump is that he stated at one point that he’d like to get along with Putin and with Russia. He stated this in his campaign and he keeps saying it now, but he says one thing and does another.

