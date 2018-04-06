Register
19:35 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, right to left, pose for a photo before a meeting in Ankara

    How Russia-Iran-Turkey Summit Upsets US-Led Coalition Efforts to Split Syria Up

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 32

    The Ankara summit, which brought together the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran on April 4, signaled the countries' commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, sent a message to US-backed Kurdish forces and dealt a blow to Western countries' effort to exert psychological pressure on Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, Turkish analysts told Sputnik.

    The recent trilateral summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran in Ankara has yet again demonstrated that the US-led coalition's efforts to dismember Syria are doomed to failure, Turkish analysts told Sputnik.

    "This summit has dealt a heavy blow to Western countries' Syrian policy — with the US pulling strings — and has openly demonstrated to them that they will not be able to implement their plans in Syria," Hasan Unal, the head of the department of international relations at Atilim University in Ankara, told Sputnik Turkey. "The US, France and the UK and their allies have pursued the goal of dividing Syria into two or three parts from the outset. To accomplish this task they first used Daesh [ISIS/ISIL]* and then the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD). However, the summit indicated that Western countries are not destined to succeed."

    The academic pointed out that the Turkish and Iranian press called the summit "very successful." According to Unal, the major reason behind this is that the three states managed to reach an agreement on issues of Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty and the necessity to fight all terrorist organizations on the ground without distinctions of any kind.

    Ankara Meeting Deals Blow to West's Psychological Operation

    Additionally, the Ankara summit has upset the West's complex operation aimed at exerting psychological pressure on Turkey, Russia and Iran, Unal highlighted.

    "The timing of the meeting was symbolic," the Turkish academic pointed out. "It took place at the moment when Turkey successfully completed Operation Olive Branch regardless of a massive psychological attack from Western countries. The summit indicated that Turkey is a member of a new influential alliance in the region."

    A US soldier walks on a newly installed position, near the tense front line between the US-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    US Sends Mixed Messages on Presence in Syria as More Jihadists Pledge Loyalty to Baghdadi
    Ulan underscored that the summit's significance for Russia and Iran could hardly be overestimated.

    "We see how [Western countries] are trying to exclude Russia… from global political processes, under the pretext of the Skripal case; we [also see] how tensions are growing between Iran and the US every day," he said and reiterated that under these circumstances the Ankara summit has turned out to be an important and successful move.

    Unal does not exclude that US President Donald Trump may deliver on his promise and pull US troops out of Syria in the near future. The academic suggested that there could two scenarios — either the US would directly confront Turkey in Manbij, which could lead to a global conflict and a NATO crisis, or Washington would turn its back on the PYD and give up its plan to split Syria up. Unal believes that the second option is the most probable one.

    A U.S. soldier, left, sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    A U.S. soldier, left, sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018

    Ankara Summit Sends Strong Signal to US-Backed Kurdish Militia

    Oytun Orhan, a specialist on the Middle East at the Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM), echoes Unal by saying that the Ankara summit is likely to facilitate the resolution of the Syrian crisis.

    Both Orhan and Unal noted that the Astana meeting has sent a strong signal to the US-backed Kurdish militia. According to the analysts, Kurdish self-defense units pose a challenge to the territorial integrity of Syria, which obviously plays into the hands of the US.

    "In the near future Turkey will fight against Kurdish forces in the territories under US control. And here, Ankara will be supported by Iran and Russia," Orhan stressed.

    For his part, Unal suggested that the PYD and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) are facing difficult times: "As far as I understand, judging from information received from Tehran, the PKK will be targeted in both Syria and Iraq. In the future, an operation against the PKK could be conducted both in Sinjar and in Qandil."

    Ankara Summit: Logical Continuation of Astana Format

    "The alliance of Turkey, Russia and Iran originates from the Astana process," Orhan said. "In the course of the Astana process, which was largely focused on military issues, the sides have made a serious progress in this specific sphere. A ceasefire agreement was reached, de-escalation zones were formed and the situation in the war theater became noticeably calmer, while important positive developments took place in terms of building trust between the central Syrian government and moderate opposition."

    The Washington Monument is seen beyond the US State Department's flag June 30, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Russian Embassy Slams US State Dept. Statements on Astana Syrian Peace Process
    According to Orhan, these developments will also be discussed within the Geneva format. In particular the issue of a new Syrian Constitution is likely to become the focus of attention, he noted.

    "It's about how the new political structure of Syria will look like, what will be the powers and duties of the head of state and the government," the scholar explained. "In the future, a compromise achieved in this sphere will lay a solid foundation for the Geneva negotiation process, which will be joined by other players."

    The Astana format was kicked off by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran in December 2016 as a platform for Syrian peace negotiations between the government and opposition forces. Within the new peace format, Turkey, Russia and Iran brokered a nationwide ceasefire plan for Syria. The UN hailed the political effort.

    Pro government forces check tunnels used by the rebels over the past years during the siege in the recently conquered area of Jobar, in Eastern Ghouta on April 3, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ STR
    Pro government forces check tunnels used by the rebels over the past years during the siege in the recently conquered area of Jobar, in Eastern Ghouta on April 3, 2018

    Manbij, Idlib and Eastern Ghouta

    People are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Syrian Forces Reportedly Enter Douma Farms Area in Eastern Ghouta
    Assessing the impact of the Ankara summit, Orhan pointed out the situation in Idlib, Manbij and Eastern Ghouta.

    According to the Turkish scholar, the formation of observation posts by Turkey in Idlib will positively affect the overall situation in the regional war theater. As for Manbij and the territories east of the Euphrates River, Turkey is likely to increase its influence in the region due to the support of its allies, Russia and Iran, he suggested. Besides, the three countries are likely to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrian civilians, Orhan underscored.

    On April 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, the guarantors of the Astana peace process, took part in the second trilateral meeting on Syria in Ankara. After the meeting the leaders of the countries adopted a joint statement on the Syrian developments.

    "I would like to point out that the Joint Statement emphasizes the firm resolve of Russia, Iran and Turkey to help strengthen the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, as my colleagues have said," President Putin stated at the joint press conference.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Sends Mixed Messages on Syria as More Jihadists Pledge Loyalty to Baghdadi
    PHOTOS Allegedly Show US Special Forces Deployed in Northern Syria
    Analyst Reveals Consequences of US Contradictory Messages in Syria
    Trump's Establishment-Defying Plan to Exit Syria Likely to De-Escalate Conflict
    Iranian Defense Minister Disbelieves Trump’s Rhetoric on Withdrawal From Syria
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, Astana talks on Syria, The Syrian war, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Hasan Rouhani, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Eastern Ghouta, Manbij, Idlib, Iran, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse