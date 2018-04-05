Register
18:37 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 6, 2017.

    Trade War Is First Shot, More to Come as China Infringes on Dollar – Economist

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The trade war between China and the US continues to unfold as Donald Trump imposes $50 billion tariffs on Chinese products. Beijing plans to respond with symmetrical actions. The financial expert Ernst Wolff told Sputnik that more threats are to follow as China financially challenges the US.

    Sputnik: Mr. Wolff, where are we currently in the trade war between the US and China? Are the announced US punitive tariffs on Chinese products a threat and a symbolic gesture? Or is it already turning serious and shaking the system to the core?

    Ernst Wolff: I'm afraid the situation takes a serious turn. I am also afraid that we are at the beginning of dangerous development. It’s reported only about the US threats to impose tariffs and the Chinese reaction. But judging by the circumstances in which the situation unfolds, we will be put under a cold shower soon.  The Shanghai Stock Exchange has already started to trade oil futures in yuans. This has been a very important decision because the dollar has always been the worldwide currency for oil futures trading. This is a huge affront towards the petrodollar.

    READ MORE: Beijing Answers the US Trade War, Charges US Pork and Aluminum Scrap

    Besides, there is another consequence. The start of trading these oil futures coincided with the beginning of phase two of tests for the Cross Border Interbanking Payment System (CIPS). This is a yuan payment system, which is adopted by eleven Chinese financial institutions and eight foreign establishments, including Deutsche Bank. This payment system was created as a rival to the Swift system, used worldwide by major banks for payment processing. China has twice financially challenged the petrodollar and the US dollar just over the past week. We have seen before, where it can lead.  What I mean is that [Libyan leader Muamar] Gaddafi did it, [Iraqi leader] Saddam Hussein did it, so did Iran, and we all know which consequences it all had.

    Sputnik: What lies behind the US economic policy and its protectionism?

    Ernst Wolff: Let’s have a look at the historical development. China has become the US's major rival over the past two decades. China has outrun the US as a trade power, becoming the largest trading partner for 120 countries. The US has developed such relations only with 70 countries. China can boast faster growth than the US. The Chinese yuan has got into the currency basket of the IMF [International Monetary Foundation]. China also runs the huge “New Silk Road” project, which is the biggest international economic venture of all time. All these facts are greatly disturbing for the US.

    Besides, the Chinese have founded the AIB, short for the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, as part of the “New Silk Road” project. All Western powers participate in it, except the US and Japan. China has taken over a lot of territory with the yuan growing stronger. The danger is that, if the yuan becomes the rival for the US dollar, things can grow worse very fast for the US. And we know that Libya and Iraq were not destroyed to the ground for nothing after they had challenged the US dollar. I think we are at the beginning of a very dangerous turn.

    Sputnik: But the US is not stupid with all due respect and knows that they can’t destroy China. Maybe it’s better to acknowledge that the opponent is at least equally strong and profit? Trump loves deals.

    Ernst Wolff: This is one thing. I don’t also think that there will be an open war between China and the US because both countries depend on one another. China is currently the major warehouse for the USA because of its low labor expense. They also depend on the Chinese government purchasing bonds.

    You have to take into account that both countries struggle with a great deal of domestic problems. Trump sits not so tight in the office, which is a common opinion. He made big promises to get jobs back, but nothing has happened so far. China has bloated and very corrupt bureaucrats in the leadership, which bothers foreign investors who may have financial interest there.

    But I'm afraid there's another conflict with Iran, unfolding right now. Iran has immense geostrategic importance for the “New Silk Road.” It’s also China's largest oil supplier. This makes it a target for the US at the moment which has almost become self-sufficient with oil thanks to the fracking method. Now the US urgently needs lower oil prices. I suspect that the Americans are rattling with their sabers right now because they are preparing a war against Iran. Newly appointed US Security Advisor John Bolton has always advocated for a war against Iran. Some news looks really scary now.

    Sputnik: But won’t China and the US negotiate away from the public eye? What will the US want to achieve?

    Ernst Wolff: That will certainly be the case. There have always been threats. I can suggest that the initial threats with higher tariffs of the US had in perspective to give up trading oil futures on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. But the Chinese did not back down, but responded. This has led to escalation. The problem is that we have to deal with two regimes with no space for retreat as economic development allows to progress no longer. The US market and the stock exchanges are enormously bloated. In the past, governments used to try to build an external enemy, coming economically on the edge. I believe that a widening of the war in the Middle East could once again help the United States to cope with economy struggles.

    READ MORE: China Can Rely on Manufacturing Strength in Case of Trade War With US — Analysts

    Sputnik: The US’s other both big competitor and partner is the EU. What awaits European-US trade? The new tariffs have been announced. At the same time the TTIP [Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership] is to be brought from oblivion. The EU seems to become flexible with the US.

    Ernst Wolff: This seems to be true at the moment. But we can trace a few tendencies in the German new coalition government. What I mean that Mr. Gabriel has been replaced by Mr. Maas, which isn’t a coincidence. Gabriel preferred a softer approach toward Russia while Maas has taken the opposite stance. Besides, one can see that the EU faces huge troubles. There are various problems. Just think about France, which witnesses big strikes against [President Emmanuel] Macron. His position in the office is not so secure. Our government also doesn’t keep a tight grip to the office. If the war in the Middle East keeps escalating, the Western countries are to expect another wave of refugees. This will be a big interior problem – on the top of all the financial difficulties we have now.

    But will the US get support?

    Ernst Wolff: I'm not so sure if this has a long-term perspective, because the power of the US depends on the dollar – and the currency is crumbling now. It’s unclear what speed this process will gain.

    The views and opinions expressed by Ernst Wolff are those of the journalists and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Tweets 'No Trade War With China' as Beijing Braces for Economic Showdown
    Trump's Tariffs Can Start 'Trade War on Whole Range of Products'– Trade Adviser
    China to US: No One Would Win From Potential Trade War
    EU-US Trade Wars Cannot Have Any Winners - French Economy Minister
    Trump Tariff: Trade War Against the World
    Tags:
    tariffs, government, conflicts, China trade wars, dollar hegemony, Stock markets, EU, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, European Union, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse