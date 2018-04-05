Register
20:08 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A penguin dives from an ice block

    Ice Melting in Antarctica is 'Matter of Concern for Future Generations' - Author

    © AFP 2018/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ice in the Antarctic region is melting at a much faster pace than was previously believed, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Leeds published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

    The team examined the density of ice underneath the sea surface using data from satellites. They found that the ice near the ocean floor has shrunken dramatically over the past five years.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the findings of the study with its lead author and research fellow at the School of Earth and Environment at the University of Leeds, Dr. Hannes Konrad.

    READ MORE: Swim Faster Johnny! New Research Documents Rapidly Rising Global Sea Levels

    People study this area because it holds the potential to raise global sea levels quite significantly in the future. We've basically looked at how the boundary of this ice sheet, where it meets the ocean, is retreating or has been retreating over recent years and found that in part it's actually quite a very strong signal and our study has basically been like first assessment all around Antarctica, just proved that this is a very widespread phenomenon specifically in the western Antarctic.

    Sputnik: What could be the consequence of ice melting in the Antarctic region over time? Is it a matter of serious concern for the likes of yourself and the global audience then?

    The main consequence of ice melting in Antarctica is human life and that, of course, is a matter of concern. At the moment the polar ice sheet in Antarctica and Greenland are not the main drivers of sea level rise globally, but they are expected to outplay other contributors, the sea level rise, expansion of the ocean due to warming in the next century, so actually the melting of Antarctica is a concern for future generations, I think yes.

    Sputnik: Now we know that global warming is one of the consequences with regard to melting of ice in the Arctic. Are there any geographical processes that are actually affecting the melting of the ice that we should be aware of?

    Perhaps you could just explain to our listeners what methods do you use to examine the changes that are going on currently in the southernmost region of the earth.

    READ MORE: Radiation Scare: US, Canada Training for Nuke Satellite Crash in Arctic

    Our specific study was done with the European Space Agency, using two satellites which measure basically ice sheet or glacier elevation and we were able to somehow take this measurement of height change into a change of the boundary of the Antarctic ice sheet with the ocean. There are certainly other techniques.

    What we did cannot inform us about the present ice sheet, present contribution of Antarctica to sea level rise because we're all living at its boundary, of this small bound around Antarctica. But same satellite measurements and lots of others that can be used to assess how much ice Antarctica has been leaving at the moment and this is also done by the larger community that works on earth observation in polar regions.

    READ MORE: Ice-Free Arctic? Scientist Warns of Rising Oceans, Foul Weather From Polar Melt

    Sputnik: What long-term impact could the ice melting have on our planet and what risks could it pose?

    The main risk is still, or the most straightforward one I can think of is sea level rise, and that will affect any kind of life on Earth. It also has different effects, like you would put more fresh water into the world's oceans if the ice melts and that also affects life in the oceans and also ocean circulation so it has certain feedbacks on climate. So I think there is quite a variety of effects you could see basically all over the planet, not just locally

    Sputnik: What could be proposed to stabilize now the Antarctic ice masses and is it even possible?

    I think, more or less, the problem is usually considered just an observational one, so we look, we see what's happening and we try to predict what's going to happen in the future. But just recently people started to think about certain geoengineering measures that could be taken to prevent such a catastrophic collapse that is ought to happen over the next century in the Antarctic.

    What could be done would try to prevent this warm ocean water from reaching the ice shelf, which basically means in this hostile environment, like build certain structures on the sea floor that would somehow prevent warm water from reaching the ocean. I think it's absolutely not clear that this would help and is also be in West Antarctica which is retreating are thought to be or could be in a state where they cannot be stabilized simply by holding up this warm ocean water. So actually a tricky question and I think one that we don't know enough about yet to make a decision on: is it worth.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Hannes Konrad are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    melting ice, environment, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse