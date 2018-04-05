As the UK’s case against Russia in the poisoning of ex-GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal continues to fall apart, the prospect of the incident being a false flag attack is looking increasingly likely.

Yusha Yuseef, the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Muraselon, shared his thoughts on the attack with Sputnik.

“I don't think Russia had any involvement in the poisoning of Skripal. Russia has nothing to gain by killing him and his daughter. Britain is trying to frame Russia and is pushing its allies in the West to punish Russia for a crime it didn’t commit. Definitely, the culprit is another intelligence agency, maybe MI5,” Mr. Yuseef told Sputnik on April 5.

Mr. Yuseef questioned why Russian agents would use the A-234 nerve agent in such a covert operation, as there are countless discrete ways to kill Skripal which do not ostensibly implicate Russia.

“If Russia wanted Skripal dead, there are numerous ways and methods to do this without the need to use the supposedly Russian nerve agent.”

The journalist went on to outline the purpose of the operation, and its similarities to false flag chemical attacks which have occurred throughout the conflict in Syria.

“Britain seeks to internationally defame and isolate Russia for its own interests. This false flag chemical has similarities to the false flags attacks carried out by terrorists in Syria on a number of occasions. The accusations made against Syria of using chemical weapons are undeniably similar to those made by Britain against Russia,” Mr. Yuseef concluded.

It recently transpired that UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson lied about receiving confirmation from scientists at the Porton Down military research facility that the chemical used in the attack was produced in Russia.

The revelation sparked calls by the British public for Johnson to immediately resign or be sacked by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

PM May opted expel 23 Russian diplomats from their posts in response to the poisoning of the Skripals on March 4 in Salisbury. Several UK allies followed suit, and Russia, in turn, imposed a raft of retaliatory tit-for-tar diplomatic sanctions against them.

In light of the UK’s clear lack of evidence against Russia, a senior official from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said the international community should quickly lift its anti-Russia diplomatic measures and fully normalize relations.

