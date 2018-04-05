Register
15:06 GMT +305 April 2018
    Saudi Defence Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud

    Riyadh Recognizing Israel's Right to Exist 'Part of Anti-Iran Project' – Analyst

    Opinion
    Addressing Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recent recognition of Israel's right to exist, Iranian political analyst Seyyed Hadi Afghahi told Sputnik that he doesn't rule out the establishment of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv in the near future.

    Iranian political commentator Seyyed Hadi Afghahi has suggested that Saudi Arabia had secretly maintained contact with Israel for 56 years, while Israel intended to disclose these relations.

    "Israel will benefit from all this because saying that Saudi Arabia has no problems with Israel, a country in which Muslim shrines  from all over the world are located, Tel Aviv will prompt other Muslim countries to establish diplomatic relations with it," Afghahi said.

    READ MORE: 'Alliance With Israel'd Give Riyadh Strategic Depth Against Iran' — Professor

    He added that by officially recognizing Israel's right to exist, "Saudi Arabia relieved itself of the burden of secrecy from informal meetings with Israeli politicians and the military."

    Afghahi predicted that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is just a matter of time given that the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf are currently concerned about losing their regional clout.

    According to him, the reason for Saudi Arabia's rapprochement with Israel stems from the fact that Riyadh faces political and strategic danger in the region.

    READ MORE: Iran Vows to 'Level Tel Aviv' if Israel Attacks Iranian Targets

    "I believe that Saudi Arabia will finally want to officially announce the establishment of its [diplomatic] relations with Israel. But Riyadh will not stop on this. Saudi Arabia's recognition of Israel's right to exist is part of the so-called 'deal of the century' project directed against Iran and the Islamic Iran Resistance Front. Those high-level meetings between the Arab crown prince and Israel are aimed at implementing this deal," Afghahi pointed out.

    He said that the first step in the implementation of this project was made when President Donald Trump stated that the US was moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. The second phase is the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel because rallying against Iran is of importance both to Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

    "Another part of this insidious plan [related to the deal of the century] is the creation of an industrial city in the Sinai desert, where Palestinians could be moved in the future. Last but not least is the creation of a united US-Saudi Arabia-Israel front against that of the Islamic Iran Resistance," Afghahi noted.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu: Israel to Counter Iran's Attempts to Establish Itself in Syria

    When asked whether Saudi Arabia's steps will be internationally approved, he said that the answer is obvious, especially given that the global community previously opposed the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    "This project has no international support," he underscored.

    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone
    Trump Backs Saudi Arabia After 'Iran-Enabled' Houthi Attacks
    In an interview with the Atlantic, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, in particular, that he believes that "the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land" and that a peace agreement is needed "to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations."

    Touching upon Iran, Bin Salman included the Islamic Republic in the so-called "triangle of evil," along with the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh*. He reiterated his stern remarks related to Iran's Supreme Leader Iran Ali Khamenei, describing him as "the Hitler of the Middle East."

    Previously, Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that despite having no diplomatic relations with Riyadh, Tel Aviv has had "contacts" with the Kindgom, which "have been kept in general secret."

    _____________________________________________________________________________________

    *Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    The views and opinions expressed by Seyyed Hadi Afghahi are those of the journalists and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

