Register
02:23 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.

    Activist Explains Anti-Semitism Row Surrounding UK Labour Party

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Britain needs to get rid of Jeremy Corbyn, was the message from business mogul, Lord Alan Sugar. His comments come after the Labour leader decided to attend a Seder by a far-left group that once called for Israel's destruction. Lord Sugar described Corbyn as 'dangerous'. Sputnik spoke to political activist and former journalist Tom Stokes for more.

    Sputnik: So as this anti-Semitism row surrounding Labour continues, last night we heard Alan Sugar speaking to British press claiming that Britain needs to get rid of Corbyn and that the Labour leader is absolutely dangerous… How true are these comments?

    Tom: The establishment doesn’t like Corbyn, there’s no doubt about that. The extremely wealthy don’t like Corbyn because of his plans of increasing tax on the top 5%. Ideologically they would be very opposed to his line and his consistent line before he entered politics before. As a man describes himself as ‘For the Many, Not the Few’, who is opposed to war consistently, who is a strong advocate for human rights… they just don’t want him about the place.

    This anti-Semitism row it’s a stoked up row, because in fact the Labour party has fewer anti-Semitics than the Tory Party, but there’s not a word about that. I would discount Alan Sugar; he’s a big player has notoriety and is bit of celebrity and so on but I’d take far more seriously the threats from the British military or elements of the British military, in what purports to be a democracy the threats of resorting to a coup to move a democratically elected politician, who is potentially a prime minister.

    Sputnik: I appreciate anti-Semitism exists to some degree in the Labour party, as it does in other political parties, activist groups and sectors of society. However this recent row seems to be another attempt to oust Corbyn from the Labour party at a very chaotic time in British politics. Without sounding conspiratorial and taking into account the eagerness by sectors of the British media, sectors of the Labour party and others… is this just another desperate effort to remove Corbyn as Labour leader?

    Tom: I think it is and I think it’s sustained. There has never been a month since Corbyn assumed leadership of the Labour party where he hasn’t been under attack. Anti-Semitism is present throughout society to a certain level. We are all human, we’re all flawed, we’re misinformed and a certain cohort of the population will seize on to conspiracy theories and all that, but its certainly not prevalent in the Labour party. It exists but it’s not prevalent. Anyone who has studied Corbyn’s past, his consistent past will know that he doesn’t harbor any anti-Jewish sentiment… at least it has never been discerned.

    Sputnik: With all this going on and signs that this row and similar rows and similar smears, (depending on your definition) could reoccur in the future; how would you advise Jeremy Corbyn and the British Labour party to protect themselves going forwards from an out of control media?

    Tom: I think that they have taken the right course of action in the absence of any other option. The mainstream media is not open to Labour to get its idea’s across in a fair way and so the Labour has opted to use social media as a way of getting its story across out and it has to, a political party, has to get its side of the argument out and its idea of there. My idea would be putting up on the web a proper online newspaper but in absence of that social media is the vehicle they have to use and they do it effectively.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Sorry' Seems to Be the Hardest Word for Corbyn in Anti-Semitic Row
    Corbyn Aide Reportedly Commits to Defense Cuts – Angering UK Media
    Jeremy Corbyn's Hat Photo Shopped to Look Like Russian 'Commie's'? Oh Wait
    Corbyn Agrees With May on Russia's Alleged Complicity in Ex-Spy Poisoning in UK
    The Political Witchhunt of Jeremy Corbyn
    Tags:
    anti-Semitism, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse