Register
18:25 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A general view of a neighborhood during the night in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb, 13, 2011

    Russian Experience in Syria is Vital for Afghanistan Solution - Analysts

    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Taking part in a video conference between Moscow and New Delhi, specialists from India and Russia suggested that Russian forces’ campaign against Daesh in Syria had largely been successful, as it was able to take care of political, military and social matters simultaneously while combating the terrorists.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Specialists agree that Russia's aerial campaign in Syria is an example that could be replicated to help bring about peace in Afghanistan.

    "Russia has been largely successful in its Syrian operation, because it could simultaneously take all three of these factors into consideration and this experience is vital for situations like the one in Afghanistan," Alexei Kondratiev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security remarked during the discussion.

    READ MORE: Putin Says Daesh Remains Global Danger Despite Military Defeat

    Former Indian diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar added that Islamabad's continued support for internationally-banned terrorist organizations must not be overlooked by Russia. 

    "We have to see how things are going on in Pakistan because that is where terrorism is receiving all its support," Sajjanhar said. 

    Ashok Sajjanhar was the Indian envoy to Kazakhstan, Sweden, and Latvia. 

    Daesh fighters in Afghanistan
    © Photo: Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    Pakistan Serves as Gate for Daesh's Entry Into Afghanistan - Indian Analyst
    Security, stability, and peace in Afghanistan are extremely vital and important for peace, not only for Afghanistan's neighbors but also for India, Central Asia, and Russia, Sajjanhar added.

    Gleb Ivashentsov, former Russian Ambassador to Myanmar and South Korea and a defense and security analyst, defended Moscow's growing strategic ties with Islamabad. 

    "Refusing dialogue with Pakistan would not be in the interest of Russia. We view Pakistan as a major state with around 200 million people. It is a nuclear state. It is a country which plays an important role in regional and international matters," Ivashentsov said. 

    "It is noteworthy that Pakistan has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) since it is a regional counter-terrorism organization. The participation of Pakistan in this framework should make a positive difference," he added. 

    READ MORE: Soviet-Backed Plan in 1980s Could Have Prevented Afghan Tragedy — Indian Author

    Other participants in the talk, titled "Regional security: A view from Moscow and Delhi" included Brigadier (Retd.) Rahul K. Bhonsle, Director of Sasia Security-Risks.com and Defense and Security Analyst and Dr. Gulshan Sachdeva, Professor at the Centre for European Studies of the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from New Delhi.

    The experts from Moscow who participated were Ambassador Gleb Ivashentsov, Member of the Russian Council for International Affairs, Alexei Kondratiev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security and Boris Volkhonsky, Associate Professor of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University.  

    Afghan security forces stand guard, Kabul, Afghanistan
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani
    Over 170 Militants Killed in Afghanistan Over Past Day - Defense Ministry
    During the discussion, Boris Volkhonsky called for greater cooperation between Eurasian powers like India, China, and Russia for stability in the region as well as for global peace.

    Brigadier (Retd.) Rahul K. Bhonsle called on India and Russia to work more closely on cyber strategies against terror elements working globally. Dr. Gulshan Sachdeva stressed that the trust factor between India and Russia is a vital element for international cooperation. 

    The interaction between experts in India and Russia was conducted in the run-up to the Conference on International Security in Moscow on 4-5 of April 2018, which is organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be participating in the conference.

    READ MORE: Foreign Plans to Bolster Security in Middle East Won't Work – Iranian Minister

    The occasion witnessed discussions on topical regional security issues, the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and India, joint steps to counter international terrorism, as well as approaches to common threats and challenges, as well as opportunities to minimize them. 

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Taliban Militants Equipped With US High-Tech Combat Gear - Reports
    At Least 4 Civilians Killed in Anti-Taliban Raid in Afghanistan - Reports
    Malala Returns to Pakistan for the First Time after Taliban Assassination Bid
    US Accuses Russia of Arming Taliban to Hide Its Own Policy Failures - Moscow
    Tags:
    counter-extremism, anti-terrorist cooperation, global crisis, terror group, security, Daesh, Taliban, India, Afghanistan, Syria, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse