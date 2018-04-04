Russian Experience in Syria is Vital for Afghanistan Solution - Analysts

Taking part in a video conference between Moscow and New Delhi, specialists from India and Russia suggested that Russian forces’ campaign against Daesh in Syria had largely been successful, as it was able to take care of political, military and social matters simultaneously while combating the terrorists.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Specialists agree that Russia's aerial campaign in Syria is an example that could be replicated to help bring about peace in Afghanistan.

"Russia has been largely successful in its Syrian operation, because it could simultaneously take all three of these factors into consideration and this experience is vital for situations like the one in Afghanistan," Alexei Kondratiev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security remarked during the discussion.

Former Indian diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar added that Islamabad's continued support for internationally-banned terrorist organizations must not be overlooked by Russia.

"We have to see how things are going on in Pakistan because that is where terrorism is receiving all its support," Sajjanhar said.

Ashok Sajjanhar was the Indian envoy to Kazakhstan, Sweden, and Latvia.

Security, stability, and peace in Afghanistan are extremely vital and important for peace, not only for Afghanistan's neighbors but also for India, Central Asia, and Russia, Sajjanhar added.

Gleb Ivashentsov, former Russian Ambassador to Myanmar and South Korea and a defense and security analyst, defended Moscow's growing strategic ties with Islamabad.

"Refusing dialogue with Pakistan would not be in the interest of Russia. We view Pakistan as a major state with around 200 million people. It is a nuclear state. It is a country which plays an important role in regional and international matters," Ivashentsov said.

"It is noteworthy that Pakistan has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) since it is a regional counter-terrorism organization. The participation of Pakistan in this framework should make a positive difference," he added.

Other participants in the talk, titled "Regional security: A view from Moscow and Delhi" included Brigadier (Retd.) Rahul K. Bhonsle, Director of Sasia Security-Risks.com and Defense and Security Analyst and Dr. Gulshan Sachdeva, Professor at the Centre for European Studies of the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from New Delhi.

The experts from Moscow who participated were Ambassador Gleb Ivashentsov, Member of the Russian Council for International Affairs, Alexei Kondratiev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security and Boris Volkhonsky, Associate Professor of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University.

During the discussion, Boris Volkhonsky called for greater cooperation between Eurasian powers like India, China, and Russia for stability in the region as well as for global peace.

Brigadier (Retd.) Rahul K. Bhonsle called on India and Russia to work more closely on cyber strategies against terror elements working globally. Dr. Gulshan Sachdeva stressed that the trust factor between India and Russia is a vital element for international cooperation.

The interaction between experts in India and Russia was conducted in the run-up to the Conference on International Security in Moscow on 4-5 of April 2018, which is organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be participating in the conference.

The occasion witnessed discussions on topical regional security issues, the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and India, joint steps to counter international terrorism, as well as approaches to common threats and challenges, as well as opportunities to minimize them.

The views and opinions expressed by the speakers in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.