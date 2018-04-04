Register
05:23 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Eyes

    Scholar Explains Autism and How to Help People With It

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik discussed autism with Gianluca Esposito, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Trento (Italy) and Assistant Professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore as the world marked Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us a bit more about autism and the effects it has on people who are diagnosed with it?

    Gianluca Esposito: Autism is a developmental disorder and as we know this is characterized by trouble with social interaction or communication and repetitive behavior. In other words this means that a person with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has a major issue in interacting with other people. And sometimes they have a difficulty in establishing some empathetic interactions with other people. So it may be sometimes a trouble for people that encounter them because they may be not aware of the meaning of social interchanges. So any time that we try to initiate with them they may not be able to understand that behind the line of the social interactions, so they may not be able to interact fully with another person. And this can be very frustrating both for the people with autism and for the people that are interacting with the people with autism.

    Sputnik: Now in your view how progressive has the campaign to embrace autism been, and learning more about the autism population?

    Gianluca Esposito: I believe that the campaign has been very important and very, I think, challenging. All over the world we can see that there’s more awareness of the disorder and so if people are more aware of the disorder, they can be beneficial on two levels. The first level, it’s because more resources can be used to know more about the disorder and the mechanism. And the second level is when people are more engaged and they know more about that, they would treat people with this condition in a different way because they would know what to expect. And they would also understand that this is a condition that is very frequent in the population. So there’re many people with ASD and these people do have some knowledge and they can really have some sort of a real life.

    Sputnik: Now how important is it to detect autism at an early age?

    Gianluca Esposito: Scientific data in the last 20 years is that if we can have an early diagnosis, and by early diagnosis I’m referring to that diagnosis that is made before the age of two ideally within eighteen months of age, then the outcome of the disorder will be much better. So children that do get the diagnosis early are able to learn much more and they will be able to, as adults, do many more things. Like for example to find an independent job or even to have some independent life, like living alone.

    Sputnik: What are the latest therapies used to help children specifically with autism?

    Gianluca Esposito: There’re many different therapies that are being developed all around the world. With very young children it seems very important to train them in developing better social skills as well as focus on their modal development. We know that some children with ASD also have modal difficulties.

    Sputnik: It’s also known that autism affects everyone differently. Perhaps you can just tell us specifically in more detail what that actually means?

    Gianluca Esposito: The same title ASD, the same name belies the fact that this is actually not a single disorder but it’s more like a spectrum of disorders. So it means that the intensity and the variety can be very different. So we can have children that are on one end, on one side of the spectrum very severe and with severe mental retardation or on the other side of this spectrum, we may have children with ASD that are like from my cognitive point of view very able, however they do show a lot of social difficulties. So in reality the variety of the spectrum made also a very challenging perspective from the diagnostic point of view because this spectrum really can see people that are very different.

    Sputnik: Perhaps you could explain to our listeners what social programs are currently supported by the international community to help people with this disorder and what else can be done?

    Gianluca Esposito: All over the world there’s a lot of emphasis on really trying to make an early diagnosis and when we say an early diagnosis, as I was saying previously, we really would like to make a diagnosis during the first two years of life. But new studies have showed that probably the causes that are behind the ASD truly report to a time that is even before the birth of a child; so for sure there is an interaction between genetic and environmental factors. All over the world we’re trying to study the genetic mechanism of autism and in order to do this kind of study, it’s really important that there is a network of scientists in different places in the world collecting different samples, because in order to have enough statistical power to gain any new insight we need to test thousands and thousands of children with ASD.

    Related:

    Fever During Pregnancy Increases Chances of Autism in Children, Study Says
    Scientists Identify Area of Brain Affected by Autism
    Group of US Tech Students Invent World's First Backpack for Kids With Autism
    Tags:
    awareness, cure, disorder, children, autism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Border or Bust
    Border or Bust
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse