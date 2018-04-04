Register
04:02 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Deadspin video shows dozens of anchors reading off script about the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided new stories plaguing our country.

    #TrumpTV: Sinclair Broadcasting ‘an Unofficial Propaganda Outlet’ For Trump

    © Screenshot/Deadspin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Deadspin offered the world a nugget of truth Saturday after showing the Sinclair Broadcast Group's ability to push right-wing messages to audiences of its local news stations.

    The video, which has been viewed a thousand times over, shows dozens of anchors reading from a script and talking about "the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country."

    Though the story was initially broken by CNN in March, experts have stated that Deadspin's ability to illustrate Sinclair's tactics keeps it from being labeled "fake news."

    ​Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Tim Karr, senior director of strategy and communications at Free Press, explained that this behavior isn't exactly new since Sinclair has a history of using its network of local stations "to push its own political agenda."

    "It's only been under the Trump administration that there's been near-perfect pairing of a news organization with a political leader who would like the media to mouth his agenda," Karr told host John Kiriakou. "[US President Donald] Trump had been tweeting in favor of Sinclair because it has a tendency to take a lot of his talking points, such as fake news, and putting them out over its network of local stations."

    By Any Means Necessary
    Winnie Mandela Dead at 81; Sinclair's "Fake News" Script Goes Viral

    With roughly 85 percent of Americans trusting their local news stations over their family or friends for news updates, Karr told Kiriakou that the majority of Sinclair viewers don't even know that their favorite channels are owned by the corporation.

    The senior director also pointed out that while it might not require stations to advertise its ownership, they do mandate that stations broadcast "must-run commentary."

    "Commentary has included tirades against undocumented immigrants and what Trump would call fake news… it's very much in line with the agenda of the president," he said. "That's why a lot of people have come to call Sinclair ‘Trump TV'… it's sort of an unofficial propaganda outlet for the president."

    With Sinclair already owning and operating major televisions stations affiliated with ABC, CBS, NBC and Univision, Karr says the group's merger with Tribune Media could give it roughly "230 stations that broadcast to more than 70 percent of the country."

    When asked whether viewers could do anything to remedy the situation, Karr indicated that people should simply voice their opinion on the matter.

    "There are things that you can do," Karr urged. "We've asked people to voice their opposition to Sinclair's plan to merge with Tribune Media, which has yet to be approved. We're hoping that public pressure can prevent Sinclair from getting even larger."

    Related:

    Trump Backs Saudi Arabia After 'Iran-Enabled' Houthi Attacks
    Trump: I Want to Bring Troops Back From Syria, Have 'Great Dialogue' With Russia
    Trump Vows to Use Military Power to Protect Country's Border With Mexico
    US Mulled Sending More Troops to Syria Before Trump's Call to Leave – Reports
    Twitter Urges Trump to Protect Borders Despite Mexico's 'Disbanding Caravans'
    Tags:
    Sinclair Broadcast Group, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Border or Bust
    Border or Bust
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok