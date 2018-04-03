Register
21:54 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gun

    US Gun Control: 'Background Check System is Very Important' - Scholar

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has said that the Second Amendment - the right to keep and bear arms - "will never be repealed," after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for just that.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Stephen Halbrook, a senior fellow with the Independent Institute and author of the new book "Gun Control in Nazi-Occupied France."

    Sputnik: Some analysts have said that taking guns away from law-abiding citizens will not solve America's gun problem, including mass shootings, what are your thoughts on that?

    Stephen Halbrook: Ordinary people, law-abiding people that have guns do not commit crimes and taking their guns away would not do anything to solve the problem. Each time this happens, each time we have a mass shooting you can look at the causes like in the Parkland, Florida case, you had the problem that this individual, the murderer was brought to the attention of law-enforcement, he made threats to do exactly what he did; the FBI, the local sheriffs, nobody did anything about it, nobody did anything to prevent this mass shooting. What we need to focus on is making sure people like that are either incarcerated or committed to a mental institution, they're taken off the streets and do not have access to guns.

    READ MORE: Trump: Second Amendment Will Never Be Repealed in US

    Sputnik: And what do you say to the people who say that the Second Amendment is not the problem, it's the semi-automatic weapons because people aged 18 can buy rifles?

    Stephen Halbrook: The problem is any kind of weapon in the hands of a criminal or an insane person, the problem is not one particular type of weapon in the hands of a law-abiding person. Most firearms today are semi-automatic and it would be totally unrealistic to say that the government will confiscate all of those guns, and the fact is that the kind of person who commits these crimes can commit the same kind of crimes by starting fires, by using explosives, by using automobiles like we saw in the terrorist attack in Nice, France, so there are all kinds of ways that bad people can do bad things. That's what we need to focus on is the bad people and not the law-abiding people.

    READ MORE: Majority of Americans Support Ban on Assault Weapons, Strict Gun Laws — Poll

    Sputnik: After John Paul Stevens released his essay where he talked about repealing the Second Amendment many experts have pointed out that such a move can backfire on gun-control advocates and holds the gun control movement back would you agree with that?

    Stephen Halbrook: Absolutely yes, what has happened here is that the former Justice Stevens is actually being very honest about the goals of many in the gun control movement, they really would like to repeal the Second Amendment so that there would be no legal protection for a citizen to own a gun. The people who want to have gun control enacted, however, that does not meet their interests because it exposes the ultimate goal, at least in the minds of those who oppose gun control, so yes, it does demonstrate what Justice Stevens has thought all along, he never did like the Second Amendment, but it's totally unrealistic to think that the country will get rid of something that's been in our constitution since the year 1791.

    Sputnik: Many of the students who took part in the march across the country said that they were going for a compromise, do you think it's likely that one will be reached?

    Stephen Halbrook: Well it depends on what specific laws would be enacted, because what I've heard in the speeches in these marches, what they call compromise, those are not compromises at all, they are simply bans on law-abiding citizens possession of guns; there is no give-and-take, everything is one-sided. What is happening, what has happened already is, for example, is Congress passed the what's called the Fix NICS law which beefs-up and makes stronger the background checks, so that if a person has committed crimes in the past, it will be known when they try to purchase a firearm because we have a background check system any time a person tries to buy a gun from a licensed dealer. In the case of the Florida shooter and in the case of the Texas church shooter a few weeks ago, we had the same problem where the background checks should've had the information that the person should not have been able to buy a gun.

    Sputnik: What about semi-automatic weapons, how high are the chances that these will be banned or guns with devices that allowed to shoot faster?

    Stephen Halbrook: The so-called "bump-stocks" that allow guns to shoot faster, there's a proposed regulation that will get rid of them that's not so much of a problem. Simply banning semi-automatic firearms is not going to happen, there are a small number of states that heavily restrict them, including possession by law-abiding people, but in most states that is not the case, law-abiding people can own semi-automatic firearms. Keep in mind that a semi-automatic firearm is simply one that requires a separate pull of the trigger for every shot fired, so there's not much different to other commonly possessed firearms in the United States; Congress is not going to ban semi-automatic firearms.

    READ MORE: Analyst Skeptical of US Gun Law Reform After Parkland Shooting

    Sputnik: Let's say you, and not Donald Trump, beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race what would you have done to ultimately solve the gun issue?

    Stephen Halbrook: As I said the background check is very important and we need to make sure that all records are reported to the background check system, so the FBI conducts background checks when you go to buy a gun and we have to make sure that all the records are reported.

    If you've committed crimes in the past or you've ever been committed to a mental institution because you pose a danger to yourself and other people, those records need to be in the background checks system.

    This is not controversial, everybody supports that idea, so we have some common ground here. We don't have common ground with proposals to ban guns that millions of Americans possess lawfully, that's not going to happen, but we can do more of is to ensure that people who are prohibited of getting guns don't get them.

    The views and opinions expressed by Stephen Halbrook are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    shootings, gun violence, gun control, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse