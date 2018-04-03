Register
18:53 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, at a news conference following the Russian-Turkish talks in Ankara

    Economic Ties With Russia Will Grow as Turkish Trade With EU Falls - Specialist

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Russia-Turkey trade has grown exponentially in recent years, with increased technical cooperation in a number of strategic sectors, and increasing levels of exports reaffirming the continuing recovery of their economic partnership after the downing of a Russian strike aircraft over Syria in 2015 and the subsequent severing of relations.

    Şahin Yaman, a former senior trade specialist at Turkey’s Ministry of Economy, who also served as the chief commercial counsellor of Ankara’s trade mission to the World Trade Organization (WTO), spoke exclusively to Sputnik about Turkey’s future trade relations in the international arena, and the unlocked potential of Russia-Turkey trade.

    “In line with the overall reorientation of the global economy’s shifting center of the gravity away from the major OECD economies towards East Asia, Turkey has been calibrating its trade policies not only in enhancing and diversifying its goods and services exports but also looking for gradual geo-economic risk diversification and re-alignment,” Mr. Yaman – who currently serves as the director of business development for the Turkey & Central Asia region at Performance Consultants International – told Sputnik.

    The Turkish Stream Offshore Pipeline
    © Photo: turkstream.info
    Turkish Stream to Help Russia 'Mitigate Transit Risks' to Gas Exports to Europe
    The Turkish trade expert went on to say that Turkey-EU trade will fall over the coming years, while trade between Moscow and Ankara will continue to “grow steadily.”

    “Although bilateral Turkish-EU goods, services and investment markets seem to be preserving their importance for Turkey’s overall trade in the near future, Europe’s relative share in the Turkish market will significantly lessen before reaching its steady state. The prospect for Turkey-Russia trade potential seems to be quite the opposite; it is expected to grow steadily.”

    Turkish businesses made significant progress in the Russian market in 2017, with the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) reporting a 52.5 percent increase in Turkish exports to Russia in the space of eight months.

    READ MORE: Turkish Investment in Russian Economy Amounts to $10Bln

    Mr. Yaman said the Russian Federation is a “significant market for Turkish goods, services and investments,” before going on to describe it as an “important channel for joint cooperation with third parties, especially with other members of the BRICS economies where Russia plays a critical role.”

    He also outlined areas of potential growth in Turkey-Russia trade and economic cooperation.

    “Energy and environmental industries, machinery, transport, the manufacturing of chemicals and advanced metallurgy agriculture are the areas which seem to bear huge potential. There’s also scope for collaboration related to artificial intelligence (AI),” he told Sputnik.

    “The current geopolitical setting provides Russia and Turkey with all the necessary domestic and international conditions to enhance their cooperation in strategic sectors such as defense, space, aviation and related civil industries. The Akkuyu nuclear facility is a big step in this regard to further develop industrial cooperation.”

    READ MORE: Russia to Take Steps to Speed Up S-400 Delivery at Turkey’s Request – Official

    Mr. Yaman called for the trade imbalances between Russia and Turkey to be addressed, and claimed that such an objective could also bolster bilateral political cooperation.

    “However, there is a strong need to tackle the asymmetry in trade balance. Recalibrating and balancing Turkey’s current goods and services trade imbalances with Russia could further help and sustain for better future political cooperation which will have global implications,” the trade expert concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Abides by Agreement With Russia to Lift Trade Restrictions
    Russia, Turkey Agree Mirror Lifting of Trade Restrictions
    Putin: Russia, Turkey Agree on Comprehensive Decision to Lift Trade Restrictions
    Turkey’s Meat Exports to Russia Increased Tenfold in 2014
    Turkey to Double Food Exports to Russia by Late 2015: Energy Minister
    Turkey Plans to Boost Food Exports to Russia - Reports
    Russia increases gas exports to Turkey after Iran cuts supplies
    Gazprom Exports 22% More Gas to Turkey on January 1-July 15
    Tags:
    economy, trade, Turkish Exporter's Assembly (TIM), Russian Government, European Union, Sahin Yaman, Europe, Turkey, Syria, Russia, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse