How Liberation of Eastern Ghouta Will Improve Lives of Damascenes

Syrian economic expert Sanan Dib has shared his outlook about what effect the liberation of Eastern Ghouta will have on the lives of the war-torn country's residents.

Traditionally, Eastern Ghouta has provided residents of the Syrian capital with food. There are also a great number of local products and furniture manufacturers. Sanan Dib, a Syrian economic expert, told Sputnik that the prices on food and furniture produced in the area will now fall.

"Food prices are supposed to fall by at least 20%. What's more, this percentage will continue to rise and that's going to greatly improve the lives of people".

Moreover, the latest defeat of terrorism makes people that have left the country think the crisis will soon be over, meaning a return of investments and business development. "Eastern Ghouta's reconstruction will facilitate trade throughout Syria. That will contribute to the early economic recovery of the country," the Syrian economic expert said.

We Have Money for Eastern Ghouta's Reconstruction

Liberation from terrorists isn't enough for Syrian businesses to resume functioning. We need to relaunch the destroyed farms and factories, and that takes clearing the debris, rebuilding the infrastructure and buildings, and providing the conditions for the normal life of locals.

According to a source inside the Syrian government, "a special team has been formed in order to assess the state of manufacturing plants and agro-industries of Eastern Ghouta's towns and villages".

"All the necessary reconstruction funds have already been allocated as part of the strategic national reconstruction project. The money for the project is provided by the investment budget," the source said. Eastern Ghouta's early recovery will revive the Syrian economy and help it return to its pre-war condition.

First to be reconstructed are schools, health facilities, police stations, bakeries and shops for people to be able to find all the necessary goods in their local area.

Syria launched its "Damascus Steel" operation in February and has almost completely liberated the area that had been under the militants' control since 2012.

