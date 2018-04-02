Register
    A pro-remain supporter of Britain staying in the EU, holds up an EU flag whilst taking part in an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London (File)

    EU, Like USSR, Will Not Outlast a Human Lifespan – British Academic

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    A professor at the London School of Economics has already found signs of the Union’s future demise and believes that the EU’s attitude towards Brexit shows its lack of self-confidence, report UK media.

    Gwythian Prins, a UK scholar from the London School of Economics has shared his views on the dim future of the European Union. He has reportedly said that the Union with its "mounting complexity and declining legitimacy" will face the same demise as USSR did within "a human lifespan."

    He explained that as the European "project" develops "more relentlessly," it imposes stricter control instruments, because ordinary people become more and more "disaffected" by it. He has accused Brussel's bureaucrats of being power hungry, claiming that their efforts are only throwing the EU further into the danger zone, increasing its chances for collapse.

    Professor Prins also added that Brussel's attempts to punish the UK for its "sovereign decision" to leave the EU are aimed at other members, who are threatening to do the same. "It is hardly a sign of self-confidence," British scholar said.

    Since the referendum in 2016 the UK has been negotiating with other EU members on the terms of its departure from the Union and their future relations. They have passed through only one phase of negotiations and agreed on a two-year transitional period, which will end on December 31, 2020.

