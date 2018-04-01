Register
18:25 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers secure a cordon outside the vehicle recovery business Ashley Wood Recovery in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    Belgian Scholar Sees No Proof of Russia's Hand in Skripal Case

    © AP Photo/
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    180

    All that people trying to make sense of the Skripal poisoning have been given by the British authorities is a “highly likely” assumption about Russia’s alleged involvement without even waiting for the completion of an ongoing investigation.

    Tanguy de Wilde, an international affairs expert and a Catholic University professor in Louvain, said that no evidence has so far been provided by the British authorities linking Moscow to last month’s nerve agent poisoning of the former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

    “What makes the Skripal case so unusual is that it has not been settled by [the two countries’] intelligence agencies. Instead, the whole matter was brought up to a government level with an eye to making it public and prejudging the outcome of the probe. This gave the Russians every right to slam this type deliberate accusation, which was not backed up with any formal proof of Moscow’s involvement,” Tanguy De Wilde told Radio Premiere.

    He added that “even though Russia responded by expelling European diplomats, it is not trying to break off contacts.”

    “What [Russia] did was to scale down, maybe temporarily, the channels of communication in a symbolic gesture to show just how serious this whole crisis really is,” he noted.

    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Russian Envoy to US: Skripal Case Pretext to Launch Long-Planned Smear Campaign
    Earlier this week a number of EU countries, as well as the US, Canada, Norway, Ukraine and several others, expelled 153 Russian diplomats in connection with the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the A234 nerve agent that the British authorities say was developed in Russia.

    Moscow has strongly denied any involvement and is already taking retaliatory measures sending home more than 150 Western diplomats and shutting down the US Consulate in St. Petersburg.

    READ MORE: Scandal Over Skripal Might be Yet Another Gross Mistake by EU — Politician

    Related:

    Russian Foreign Ministry Responds to Expulsion of Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    London Considering Requests for Consular Access to Ex-Spy Skripal's Daughter
    Moscow: UK Hiding Info on Skripal Case Hints at Likely Intel Involvement
    Tags:
    diplomatic expulsions, accusations, no proof, poisoning, EU, Louvain Catholic University, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Tanguy de Wilde, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse