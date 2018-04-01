Palestinian Scholar Warns of More Clashes If Israeli Occupation Continues

Sputnik: Who is actually participating in these protests?
Waleed Al-Modallal: All Palestinian factions and movements are involved in this process, not just Hamas, which is only one of the participants in this march. Hamas is no longer responsible for what is happening in Gaza.
Sputnik: Do you think these clashes are going to continue. What can be done to stop the bloodshed?
Sputnik: Who do you think is currently to blame for the violence?
Waleed Al-Modallal: Let me say that the [Israeli] occupation is the first to blame for this. People can’t live on their lands, they live in hardship. [Israel continues with its policy] of seizing land, demolishing the Palestinians’ houses, trying to occupy the West Bank and even the Palestinians’ sacred city of Jerusalem, according to Trump’s declaration. So people see that they are in danger and have to fight to return to their cities and villages [across] the border [with Israel].
