Register
12:03 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Skyscrapers of Moscow City, Moscow

    Pressured by US & UK, Western States Try to Smear Russia – Political Scientist

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (85)
    0 10

    Commenting on the Skripal case amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West, Aydın Sezer, political scientist and head of the Turkey and Russia Center of Studies (TURAM) in Istanbul, has told Sputnik that the United States and the UK are trying to influence western countries’ decisions and actions towards Russia.

    In an interview with Sputnik Türkiye, Aydın Sezer said that Western governments had launched a smear campaign against Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Sezer explained that according to various opinion polls held in different countries, the Russian President is considered to be a credible foreign head of state, with people showing great sympathy towards him.

    “Taking advantage of the “Skripal case,” the West tries to foment anti-Russia and anti-Putin sentiments. Western governments are concerned over Putin’s positive image, the high level of public trust in him and recent developments, contributing to his growing assertiveness in the international political arena,” Sezer told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy to US: Skripal Case Pretext to Launch Long-Planned Smear Campaign

    The political scientist proceeded to say that the West tries to stir up divisions within Putin’s entourage and form a large-scale anti-Russia coalition.

    “I suppose that the United States and the United Kingdom have exerted certain pressure on western countries in order to ensure a massive expulsion of Russian diplomatic workers. […] Firstly, it’s a personal attack on Putin’s ‘immunity,’ public trust in him. His image is the key objective of this attack; they try to find ways how to divide Putin’s inner circle and provoke him into any political miscalculation. Secondly, we see it clearly that when pressured by the US and the UK, the West tries to take a collective stand against Russia. They try to present Russia as a serious threat to the world order under the pretext of ‘acting in solidarity.’ This shows that such actions are part of a well-planned anti-Russia campaign,” Sezer concluded.

    Earlier this week, more than 25 countries, including EU member-states, the US, Canada and many others, ordered the collective expulsion of more than 150 Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK, which had expelled 23 diplomatic workers as a response to Moscow’s alleged involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, former Russian spy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised to provide symmetrical measures against all those countries, sending back the same number of their diplomats from Russia.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (85)

    Related:

    Russian Envoy to US: Skripal Case Pretext to Launch Long-Planned Smear Campaign
    Polish Politician: Ex-Spy Skripal Was 'Highly Likely' Poisoned by CIA
    Russian MFA Releases 14 Questions Addressed to UK on 'Fabricated Skripal Case'
    Moscow: UK Hiding Info on Skripal Case Hints at Likely Intel Involvement
    London Considering Requests for Consular Access to Ex-Spy Skripal's Daughter
    Tags:
    Skripal case, diplomatic expulsions, Vladimir Putin, United Kingdom, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse