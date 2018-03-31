Register
00:18 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008

    Polish Politician: Ex-Spy Skripal Was 'Highly Likely' Poisoned by CIA

    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2310

    The poisoning of Sergei Skripal is continuing to make waves in the international community. In solidarity with the UK, some European countries together with the US have expelled Russian diplomats over the matter.

    Russia’s Foreign Ministry has responded to these moves by saying that “Britain’s allies are blindly following the principle of Euro-Atlantic unity at the expense of common sense, the rules of civilized state-to-state dialogue and the principles of international law.” All this, because, according to Theresa May, the suspicion will fall on Russia. Sputnik discussed this issue with the chairman of the party “Liberty” (Wolność) Janusz Korwin-Mikke.

    Sputnik: Mr. Chairman, does this comply with the international law? What is your opinion?

    Janusz Korwin-Mikke: First of all, there is no such thing as international law. Secondly, you need to have evidence to blame somebody. And I absolutely agree with Vladimir Putin who said either you provide evidence or apologize. This formulation of the question is very clear. Allegations of the use of chemical weapons can only be considered as a comedy play.

    This is ridiculous. If I offer you a shot of meth and you get poisoned, would it also be considered the usage of chemical weapons? Definitely. There is such a concept in investigative practice as “is fecit, cui prodest” (it’s done by someone who benefits from it – editor’s note).

    In my opinion it was done by the CIA. It was the CIA who presented false data on Iraq’s weapons and things like that. It was the CIA who was interested in turning American and global public opinion against Russia.

    There are certain powerful and influential circles in America which are striving for war with Russia and China and they are doing their best to get this war. This was highly likely done by the CIA. I would bet one to five as Russia has no interest in that at all. Using the similarity to the Litvinenko case, the CIA acted the same way in order to blame Russia. I don’t believe that Russia is responsible for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. Someone from Russia rightly said that Russia definitely wouldn’t do that in the lead-up to Mundial.

    Sputnik: It is absurd to accuse Russia of this attack because everything has turned against it.

    Janusz Korwin-Mikke: Yes, certainly. My colleague Michalkiewicz said that the Russians are good chess players and they surely wouldn’t do anything that foolish. I don’t believe in that at all.

    Sputnik: Mr. Chairman, Poland has already expelled Russian diplomats. Deputy Foreign Minister Szymański has agreed that Poland has played its part by supporting this unprecedented act against Russia.

    At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Czaputowicz informed the Polish Parliament (Sejm) that Poland wishes to have a dialogue with Russia. Can such approach by the Polish authorities be deemed realistic?

    Janusz Korwin-Mikke: As you know, I am a politician who has no prejudice against Russia. I think that in a situation where we have to deal with hostile actions on the part of Ukraine, Russia is our natural ally, not the enemy.

    Only due to American pressure do we antagonize Russia. As for me, I am not going to antagonize Russia, but the present Polish authorities under the direction the US hold a totally anti-Russian stand that is contrary to the country’s interests.

    Sputnik: Let’s hope that common sense will finally prevail.

    Janusz Korwin-Mikke: No, don’t rely on that. Democracy is in power. And when democracy is ruling common sense is powerless.

    The views and opinions expressed by Janusz Korwin-Mikke are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian MFA Releases 14 Questions Addressed to UK on 'Fabricated Skripal Case'
    Moscow: UK Hiding Info on Skripal Case Hints at Likely Intel Involvement
    London Considering Requests for Consular Access to Ex-Spy Skripal's Daughter
    Russian Foreign Ministry Responds to Expulsion of Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    Scandal Over Skripal Might be Yet Another Gross Mistake by EU – Politician
    Tags:
    poisoning, conspiracy, provocation, war, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Sergei Skripal, Janusz Korwin-Mikke, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse