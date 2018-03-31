Polish Politician: Ex-Spy Skripal Was 'Highly Likely' Poisoned by CIA

The poisoning of Sergei Skripal is continuing to make waves in the international community. In solidarity with the UK, some European countries together with the US have expelled Russian diplomats over the matter.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has responded to these moves by saying that “Britain’s allies are blindly following the principle of Euro-Atlantic unity at the expense of common sense, the rules of civilized state-to-state dialogue and the principles of international law.” All this, because, according to Theresa May, the suspicion will fall on Russia. Sputnik discussed this issue with the chairman of the party “Liberty” (Wolność) Janusz Korwin-Mikke.

Sputnik: Mr. Chairman, does this comply with the international law? What is your opinion?

Janusz Korwin-Mikke: First of all, there is no such thing as international law. Secondly, you need to have evidence to blame somebody. And I absolutely agree with Vladimir Putin who said either you provide evidence or apologize. This formulation of the question is very clear. Allegations of the use of chemical weapons can only be considered as a comedy play.

This is ridiculous. If I offer you a shot of meth and you get poisoned, would it also be considered the usage of chemical weapons? Definitely. There is such a concept in investigative practice as “is fecit, cui prodest” (it’s done by someone who benefits from it – editor’s note).

In my opinion it was done by the CIA. It was the CIA who presented false data on Iraq’s weapons and things like that. It was the CIA who was interested in turning American and global public opinion against Russia.

There are certain powerful and influential circles in America which are striving for war with Russia and China and they are doing their best to get this war. This was highly likely done by the CIA. I would bet one to five as Russia has no interest in that at all. Using the similarity to the Litvinenko case, the CIA acted the same way in order to blame Russia. I don’t believe that Russia is responsible for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. Someone from Russia rightly said that Russia definitely wouldn’t do that in the lead-up to Mundial.

Sputnik: It is absurd to accuse Russia of this attack because everything has turned against it.

Janusz Korwin-Mikke: Yes, certainly. My colleague Michalkiewicz said that the Russians are good chess players and they surely wouldn’t do anything that foolish. I don’t believe in that at all.

Sputnik: Mr. Chairman, Poland has already expelled Russian diplomats. Deputy Foreign Minister Szymański has agreed that Poland has played its part by supporting this unprecedented act against Russia.

At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Czaputowicz informed the Polish Parliament (Sejm) that Poland wishes to have a dialogue with Russia. Can such approach by the Polish authorities be deemed realistic?

Janusz Korwin-Mikke: As you know, I am a politician who has no prejudice against Russia. I think that in a situation where we have to deal with hostile actions on the part of Ukraine, Russia is our natural ally, not the enemy.

Only due to American pressure do we antagonize Russia. As for me, I am not going to antagonize Russia, but the present Polish authorities under the direction the US hold a totally anti-Russian stand that is contrary to the country’s interests.

Sputnik: Let’s hope that common sense will finally prevail.

Janusz Korwin-Mikke: No, don’t rely on that. Democracy is in power. And when democracy is ruling common sense is powerless.

