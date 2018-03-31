Register
13:13 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Libya descended into chaos following the fall of Colonel Gaddafi, killed by French and British-led NATO forces.

    Three States Offered Gaddafi Refuge – Slain Libyan Leader’s Official Interpreter

    © Sputnik/
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the wake of the scandal around Nicolas Sarkozy’s alleged illegal campaign funding by the former Libyan leader, Meftah Abdallah Missuri, Muammar Gaddafi’s official interpreter, told Sputnik that the former French President was not the only one to have made use of the colonel’s “generosity.”

    “Mubarak [Muhammad Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s president from 1981 to 2011], Ben Ali [Zine El Abidin Ben Ali, Tunisia’s president from 1987 to 2011] asked for Gaddafi’s help. He helped 'third world' countries: from Asia to South America. For instance, the French Foreign Ministry’s budget constitutes 1 billion 700 million euros, 780 million of which is allocated to develop relations and help other nations. As for Libya, there was no definite sum for such aims ever,” Missuri said.

    READ MORE: Guilt Trip: Was Intervention in Libya Sarkozy's Bid to Hide Campaign Funding?

    The interpreter elaborated that Libya had helped everyone under various circumstances – natural calamities, famine, grasshopper plagues – sending medicine and planes. In the meantime, he added that if any head of state asked for help, Tripoli donated from half a million to five million dinars.

    Moreover, Missuri told Sputnik that Muammar Gaddafi had personally confirmed that he had funded Nicolas Sarkozy’s election campaign.

    “When a Portuguese journalist asked him to specify the amount of money, he answered that he had donated 20 million. […] Later, he reiterated it on numerous occasions on television; his son Saif al-Islam and Ziad Takkiedine have said the same thing, with the latter transferring suitcases with money to Sarkozy,” he said.

    Speaking about the French election campaign, Missuri said that Gaddafi had personally held important talks, stressing that the “Libyan government offered 50 million euros, but 20 was enough.”

    READ MORE: Repaying Debts With Death: Gaddafi Supporters Expose Sarkozy’s Libyan Connection

    Last week, Nicolas Sarkozy was charged with “passive bribery, illegal election campaign financing and the concealment of Libyan public funds.” According to French prosecutors, the former president took about 50 million euros from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi ahead of the 2007 presidential election; Sarkozy has denied the charges brought against him.

    Who Offered Gaddafi Help?

    “The presidents of Egypt and Tunisia had lost their power before Gaddafi did, hence they could not help in his time of need. African countries tried to quell the unrest, which started on February 17, 2011, in Libya, but they failed. South Africa, Venezuela and Belarus offered refuge to Muammar Gaddafi, but he did not want to leave his motherland,” Missuri stressed.

    READ MORE: Sarkozy's Downfall: Gaddafi's and Libya's Revenge

    Where is Gaddafi’s money?

    “After his death nobody found any of his possessions. His houses were registered to the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs [in charge of religious donations] and children; there was no cash. When they speak about the freezing of his accounts, the matter concerns the Libyan state accounts. As far as I know, there were no accounts in Gaddafi’s name in foreign banks. Probably, there were accounts in his children’s names, I’m not aware of it. I was Gaddafi’s interpreter, not his family’s,’ Missuri concluded.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Sarkozy Vows to Fight Against 'Gaddafi Gang' Amid Barring Order
    Repaying Debts With Death: Gaddafi Supporters Expose Sarkozy’s Libyan Connection
    Sarkozy's Downfall: Gaddafi's and Libya's Revenge
    Ex-French President Sarkozy in Trouble: Gaddafi Family Takes Its Sweet Revenge
    Tags:
    election campaign, illegal fundraising, Libyan crisis, Muammar Gaddafi, Nicolas Sarkozy, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse